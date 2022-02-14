McAlister's Deli Saves Valentine's Day by Transforming into a "Steakhouse" for Couples who Dropped the Ball on Dinner Plans The One-Day Pop-up Steakhouse will Open Reservations on Valentine's Day Morning, Giving 80 Couples the Chance to Dine on McAlister's New Steak Menu

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent survey by McAlister's Deli, only 10% of Americans who plan to celebrate Valentine's Day this year have made restaurant / bar reservations in the weeks leading up to the holiday1. As the experts in hospitality, McAlister's Deli is swooping in to help out those who haven't had the time to make Valentine's Day plans with the introduction of McAlister's "Steakhouse" - an exclusive dining experience, inclusive of a complimentary dinner service, live music at select locations, and elevated decor.

Guests who dine at McAlister's "Steakhouse" will be served a three course meal inclusive of the new, limited-time, premium hand-cut and made-to-order sirloin steak menu: Steak & Gorgonzola Salad, Steak & White Cheddar Sandwich, Loaded Steak Spud, and Colossal Carrot Cake. Starting course is a side salad or cup of soup, followed by guest's choice of a full size salad, sandwich, or spud, and ending with McAlister's Colossal Carrot Cake.

"With the late timing of the Big Game and all of the festivities that accompany it, it's no wonder that Valentine's Day planning is slipping through the cracks this year," said Mike Freeman, Chief Brand Officer of McAlister's Deli. "We found from our survey that two-thirds (65%) of Americans in relationships say they haven't done anything to prepare or don't plan to do anything for Valentine's Day at all. So, we decided to do what we do best: provide a premium experience with genuine hospitality for our guests in their time of need."

To accommodate last-minute planners, McAlister's Deli is opening reservations this morning at 9 a.m. ET, for a 6 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. local time seating at one of ten McAlister's "Steakhouse" restaurants across the U.S. Reservations can be made by visiting reservation website 2. The McAlister's Deli locations offering luxury Steakhouse dining experiences include the following:

Atlanta -1299 Northside Dr., Atlanta, Ga. 30318

Charlotte - 15127 Ballancroft Pkwy, Suite 101, Charlotte, N.C. 28277

Chicago - 5500 N.W. Hwy, Rt 14, Crystal Lake, Ill. 60014

Dallas - 15212 Montfort Dr., Dallas, Texas 75248

Greenville - 1708 B Augusta St., Greenville, S.C. 29605

Houston - 11229 West Airport Blvd., Suite 100, Stafford, Texas 77477

Indianapolis - 7711 Shelby St., Greenwood, Ind. 46227

Jackson - 7385 Siwell Road, Byram, Miss. 39272

Memphis - 8120 Camp Creek Blvd. Olive Branch, Tenn. 38654

St. Louis - 86701 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, O'Fallon, Mo. 63366

Guests who miss out on snagging a reservation can enjoy 50% off one of McAlister's new steak entrée items from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the purchase of a new steak entrée item. All online, app and in-restaurant orders can be redeemed with promo code "STEAK22."3 To access exclusive offers, rewards and easily order pick-up, delivery or tableside at participating locations, sign up for McAlister's Rewards and download the app.

For more information on McAlister's "Steakhouse," please visit McAlistersDeli.com and connect with McAlister's Deli on Facebook (@McAlistersDeli), Twitter (@McAlistersDeli), and Instagram (@mcalistersdeli).

1 McAlister's Steakhouse Survey: Results are based on an online Omnibus survey conducted between January 24 and January 25, 2022 among n=1,328 US adults 18+. The sample was weighted and was nationally representative as it related to age, gender, household income, race/ethnicity and region. The margin of error (MOE) for the total sample is +/- 3 percentage points.

2 OFFER AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Four (4) reservations for each seating time (the "Cap") available at each participating McAlister's Deli location. Must be 18 or older. Reservation platform opens at 9:00 a.m. ET on February 14, 2022. Reservations available on a first come, first serve basis at each participating location up to the Cap. Must arrive at scheduled seating time on February 14, 2022, at the selected participating location. Limit 1 reservation per person. Additional terms apply, see the full terms and conditions for participating locations, eligibility requirements, experience descriptions, limitations, and full details at: mcalistersdeli.com/steakhouse

3 Offer applies to Steak & Gorgonzola Salad, Steak & White Cheddar Sandwich, or Loaded Steak Spud, valid February 14, 2022 at participating locations only, excludes third-party delivery, and cannot be combined with any other offers. Drink(s) not included. Online and app orders are subject to a service fee, convenience fee and taxes; see checkout page for amounts.

About McAlister's

Founded in 1989, McAlister's Deli® is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, McAlister's Deli also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister's Deli brand has more than 470 restaurants in 27 states. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit McAlistersDeli.com, and find McAlister's on social media at www.Facebook.com/McAlistersDeli , www.Twitter.com/McAlistersDeli and www.Instagram.com/McAlistersDeli .

