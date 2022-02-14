Echelon Announces Multi-Year Collaboration with the American Heart Association Connected fitness company supports the movement to make a healthier life possible for everyone through accessible fitness

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon , the connected fitness company revolutionizing the way people move, is announcing a multi-year collaboration with the American Heart Association to help educate its community on the importance of exercise and heart health.

Echelon is committed to donating $50K over the next two years to the American Heart Association through a direct contribution from the company. In addition, Echelon will donate additional contributions received through Echelon employees, the Echelon community, and an external round up campaign. The work together will focus on helping members understand heart health, the heart benefits of exercise and cardio and how they can incorporate heart healthy activities easily into their day (and homes).

To kick-off the collaboration, and in support of American Heart Month, Echelon will offer a unique class and content-filled agenda on February 16, 2022. The company will be joined by American Heart Association Vice President of Corporate Engagement, Jamie Johnson, live from the Chattanooga studio.

The day will comprise:

All day long healthy heart classes on the connected equipment include, cycling, rowing, running, walking, stretching, yoga, HIIT and more.

Classes filled with education on heart health.

Advice and information from American Heart Association's Jamie Johnson about taking care of your heart through exercise.

"Echelon is committed to raising awareness about the importance of heart health, helping our community maintain a good exercise routine, and helping members to live their healthiest life," said Lou Lentine, CEO of Echelon. "Our members deserve the best from us in all areas of innovative technology, cutting edge products and amazing class content. By supporting an organization as equipped as the American Heart Association, we can take a few steps forward towards shedding light on heart disease prevention while getting fit together."

The American Heart Association recommends a minimum of 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity (or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity) spread throughout the week. Moderate to vigorous aerobic exercise is recommended as best in order for the heart to beat faster.

Since its advent, Echelon has been on a mission to make healthy living attainable and accessible to all and has evolved to offer a wide range of innovative smart fitness equipment and a thriving community. With offerings ranging from sophisticated indoor cycling bikes, to the Reflect touch-screen fitness mirror and more, every product boasts thoughtful design and state-of-the-art technology, enabling people to exercise how they want, when they want and with whom they want. The Echelon Fit App and United Membership offer members access to thousands of live and on-demand classes led by down-to-earth fitness instructors. Members can also use the app to track performance against Echelon's live leaderboard and overall progress, all while enjoying some healthy competition. All of these features make it simple for anyone to take a step towards consistent aerobic activity, no matter their fitness experience, preferred vehicle or price point.

For more information about Echelon Fitness go to https://echelonfit.com/.

ABOUT ECHELON

Echelon has revolutionized at-home fitness since 2017 with a range of smart exercise equipment and an immersive membership experience. What began as a mission to make healthy living accessible to all has evolved to a thriving, global brand. Echelon empowers everyone to experience the feeling of elation and accomplishment after achieving their fitness goals. Members connect their Echelon smart bikes, rowers, treadmills, or fitness mirrors to the Echelon Fit app for access to live and on-demand workout classes filmed at Echelon studios around the world and led by professional instructors. Through the app, members track performance and progress in real-time, compete on the interactive Leaderboard and explore more than 2,000 off-equipment workouts to keep them motivated and inspired. For more information, visit echelonfit.com.

