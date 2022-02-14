DEVELOPLUS NAMES JEANNE NICODEMUS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Developlus Inc., a California-based hair care and color corporation, announced it has appointed Jeanne Nicodemus as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Kiran Agrey served as Chief Executive Officer and President since January 2017 and will now occupy the role of Chairwoman for Developlus.

"With her almost four-year tenure working beside me as our CFO, Jeanne is eminently prepared and knowledgeable about all aspects of Developlus," said Agrey. "She is ready, willing, and able to take on the role as CEO."

Nicodemus has extensive CFO experience, with over twenty years of leadership with various manufacturing and retail companies. Most recently, with Developlus, she led the team to an incredibly strong fourth quarter close for 2021.

Passionate about the importance of being open to change, Nicodemus is eager to take Developlus to new heights, while honoring the family and female-founded company's admirable values and goals.

"I could not be happier to continue my journey with Developlus as Chief Executive Officer," says Nicodemus. "I'm proud of the steps this company has taken towards success, and as we continue to be open to the changing world around us, we will be well-positioned for future growth."

A leader in strategy, Nicodemus is skilled at translating financial strategies into maximum profits. She is focused on building reputations on quality, financial expertise, and uncompromising ethics. Previously, this skillset was utilized at Quality Logging Inc. in Midland, TX and Coastal Management Resources in Lake Arrowhead, CA where Nicodemus was responsible for all aspects of financial activities.

About Developlus :

Developlus, family-founded, female-owned, hair care products company based in Southern California, was founded in 1991 by Ann & Dave Agrey. As leaders in color and formula development Developlus has always valued the importance of inclusion and diversity within the workplace and empowering everyday women to be themselves and declare their independence and individuality through hair color. Developlus is accredited and certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business National Council (WBENC), the most relied upon certification standard for women-owned businesses, authenticating that Developlus is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by women.

Developlus manufactures on-site to ensure each, and every product lives up to their exacting standards. The vast majority of Developlus' products are Vegan Certified, while all products are made in the USA and are Cruelty-Free. All new products and reformulations are made for Vegan Certification as they strive to make the best products for consumers and the planet, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

