Arms Preservation Inc Offers Unique Combination to Prevent Firearm and Ammunition Corrosion

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arms Preservation Inc. Firearm & Ammunition Storage Bags utilize a combination of Vapor Corrosion Inhibitor (VCI) chemistry and carefully chosen barrier packaging materials to prevent the corrosion of firearms, firearm parts, and ammunition during storage for 5 years or more depending on use. Arms Preservation anti-corrosion storage bags are based on military tested and approved designs which are reusable and safe for all metals, finishes, optics, stocks, ammo, primers, and electronics since the bags leave no residues behind and do not require the use of any messy oils or greases. Arms Preservation anti-corrosion storage bags have a wide range of applications which can include storing hunting firearms during off seasons (with scopes mounted), safely storing guns while away on deployment, to preserve priceless family heirlooms, storing guns that are rarely used (safe queens), or if storing firearms and ammo in humid, damp, or coastal environments.

Arms Preservation Storage Bags were designed to be the most durable gun storage bags possible while offering the longest-lasting corrosion protection available. (PRNewswire)

The following Arms Preservation Inc. Firearm & Ammunition Storage Bags are currently available

Velcro Pistol Storage Bag 11" X 15" OD

Velcro Shotgun Storage Bag 11" X 54" OD

Velcro Tactical Rifle Storage Bag 14" X 49" OD

Parts & Ammo Storage Bags (5 Pack) – 8" X 11" OD

.50 Cal Ammo Can Liner

.30 Cal Ammo Can Liner

What you can expect from Arms Preservation Inc. Anti-Corrosion Firearm Storage Bags:

100% Re-usable Corrosion Protection For at least 5 Years and Beyond Depending on Use

Heavy Duty, Industrial Grade Velcro Closure

Will Not Damage Optics, Electronics, or ANY Non-Metal Parts

Preserved Firearms Require ZERO Maintenance

Firearms are ready to use immediately out of the bag

Safe for Ammunition Primers and Powders

