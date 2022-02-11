Grupo Kaltex Announces Termination of the Tender Offer for its 8.875% Senior Notes due 2022 and the related Consent Solicitation

NAUCALPAN DE JUAREZ, Mexico, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Kaltex S.A. de C.V. ("Grupo Kaltex" or the "Company") announced today that it has terminated its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding 8.875% Senior Notes due 2022 (CUSIP Nos.: 40054FAA5 and P4953VAJ2; ISIN Nos: US40054FAA57 and USP4953VAJ28) (the "Notes") from holders of Notes (the "Tender Offer") and the related solicitation of consents from the holders of the Notes for the adoption of certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Notes (the "Consent Solicitation"). All Notes that have been validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) will be returned promptly to the respective holders thereof without any action required on the part of the holders. No consideration will be paid in the Tender Offer for any tendered Notes.

Consummation of the Tender Offer was subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase and consent solicitation statement dated January 26, 2022 (the "Offer to Purchase"), including the financing condition described therein, which was not satisfied. The Company has decided to postpone this transaction and will explore other alternatives in order to access the market in the short term. This notice confirms the termination of the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation.

This notice is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes or any other securities. Persons with questions regarding the Tender Offer should contact the tender and information agent, D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (toll-free) (800) 848-3405 or email: kaltex@dfking.com.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute estimates and forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include statements regarding the Company's intent, belief or current expectations, and those of the Company's officers, with respect to (among other things) the Company's financial condition.

The Company's estimates and forward-looking statements are based mainly on current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect, or may affect, the Company's business and results of operations. Although the Company believes that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Company.

The words "believe," "may," "may have," "would," "estimate," "continues," "anticipates," "intends," "hopes," and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. Estimates and forward-looking statements refer only to the date when they were made, and neither Grupo Kaltex, the dealer managers and solicitation agents, the information agent and tender agent or any affiliate of any of them undertakes any obligation to update or review any estimate or forward-looking statement due to new information, future events or any other factors. Estimates and forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and do not guarantee future performance, as actual results or developments may be substantially different from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the events referred to in the estimates and forward-looking statements included in this press release may or may not occur, and the Company's business performance and results of operation may differ materially from those expressed in its estimates and forward-looking statements, due to factors that include but are not limited to those mentioned above. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any estimates or forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

View original content:

SOURCE Grupo Kaltex