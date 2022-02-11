CUTWATER SPIRITS REVEALS FIRST-EVER NATIONAL BIG GAME COMMERCIAL

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cutwater Spirits , the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., announces its first-ever national commercial airing during the Big Game on Sunday, February 13. In Cutwater's breakthrough spot, "Here's to the Lazy Ones," the brand redefines "lazy" as ingenious, because the ones who make the most of their time are the ones who are ahead of it. The spot can be viewed HERE .

CUTWATER SPIRITS CELEBRATES OVER 1,000 AWARDS (PRNewsfoto/Cutwater Spirits) (PRNewswire)

With 30 and 60-second spots inspired by Apple's "Here's to the crazy ones" ad, the Cutwater spot celebrates the everyday ingenuity of those who work smarter, not harder, and enjoy the convenience of bar-quality cocktails in a can. Cutwater's commercial features several comedic vignettes highlighting smart life hacks including the use of a massage gun to tenderize meat, walking your dog on a treadmill during a rain storm, using a blowtorch to melt snow and more. Each vignette lightheartedly spotlights innovators who save time while still getting the most out of life with their favorite Cutwater canned cocktails.

"We've never taken ourselves too seriously and that sentiment carries through in our first national Big Game commercial as we celebrate the ingenuity of working smarter, not harder," says Cutwater Co-Founder and Master Distiller, Yuseff Cherney. "Since day one, we have been committed to using our own real spirits to make the best bar-quality cocktails available in a can so folks can spend more time doing the things they love!".

Creative concept developed and executed by AKQA Agency and directed by award winning director Tom Kuntz, the spot will run in black and white featuring Cutwater's canned cocktails as the only pops of color.

As pioneers of the canned cocktail category, Cutwater is best known for its lineup of over 20 canned cocktail classics, made from its acclaimed portfolio of distilled spirits spanning nearly every category. Ingenuity struck co-founder and master distiller Yuseff Cherney in 2017 when he merged his brewer background and familiarity with the canned format with his award-winning spirits and mixers to create great-tasting canned cocktails he could take anywhere.

"The ready-to-drink spirits category has grown nearly triple digits over the past year and Cutwater Spirits is poised to lead category growth as more consumers discover the convenience of Cutwater's bar-quality canned cocktails," says Fabricio Zonzini, President, Beyond Beer. "Cutwater's Big Game spot will continue to accelerate awareness for this incredible brand as we focus on expanding Cutwater's footprint across the nation."

The work smarter, not harder theme will be an ongoing campaign platform for Cutwater Spirits throughout 2022. The brand will continue to innovate with the introduction of light & refreshing cocktails in new sleek cans, additional full-flavored classic cocktails and frozen cocktail pops to provide bar-quality cocktails that can be enjoyed anywhere. To stay up to date, follow @CutwaterSpirits .

About Cutwater Spirits

Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., is a San Diego-based distillery known for its award-winning lineup of over 20 canned cocktail classics made from its portfolio of bottled spirits that span nearly every spirits category including tequila, vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and liqueur. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. He started canning cocktails because he wanted to make drinks he could enjoy while doing the things he likes to do (mostly fishing and hiking). In 2017, Cutwater Spirits was established as a separate entity from the brewery and now operates from a 50,000 square foot distillery and production facility, which includes a world-class tasting room and restaurant. To date, Cutwater has earned over 1800 awards across its portfolio of products and is distributed in 50 states. Learn more at www.CutwaterSpirits.com or follow @cutwatersprits on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable and beloved beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of spirits and craft beer brands that provide consumers with a choice of the best-tasting beverages in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. We are looking forward to a future with more cheers where we keep dreaming bigger to provide opportunities for our people, lift up our neighbors and make a meaningful impact in the world. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com LinkedIn Twitter Facebook Instagram .

Contact: cutwater@klgpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cutwater Spirits