Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Sumitovant Biopharma Initiate Phase 1 Study on New Drug Candidate for Carbapenem-Resistant Bacterial Infections

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., in partnership with its parent company Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., recently announced the launch of a phase 1 study in the U.S. on a new drug candidate ("KSP-1007") for carbapenem-resistant bacterial infections. The launch is a result of a joint research project between Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and the Kitasato Institute in Japan. Sumitovant is leading the program of the compound in the U.S. targeting complicated urinary tract and intra-abdominal infections.

Sumitovant Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sumitovant Biopharma) (PRNewswire)

"There is a high unmet medical need for effective treatments of complicated infections across the globe," said Myrtle Potter, Chief Executive Officer of Sumitovant. "Developing novel antibacterial therapies has never been more important or urgent. I believe this drug candidate has the potential to be an effective treatment option against carbapenem-resistant bacterial infections that affect so many people in the U.S. and beyond."

Urinary tract infections are among the most common causes of sepsis. Complicated infections are those that have a higher risk of treatment failure and typically require longer antibiotic courses. Complicated intra-abdominal infections are infections that extend beyond the wall of a hollow viscus of origin into the abdominal cavity while being associated with an abscess or peritonitis.

"It appears from nonclinical data that KSP-1007 broadly and strongly inhibits β-lactamases, which are enzymes that are produced by bacteria that can degrade carbapenem antibiotics," said Salomon Azoulay, M.D. Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development at Sumitovant, whose team has been leading the design and execution of the phase 1 study in the U.S. "We are studying KSP-1007 in combination with meropenem hydrate, a carbapenem antibiotic, already widely used to treat Gram (-) infections, to enhance efficacy in complicated urinary tract and intra-abdominal infections."

New antibiotic development is an urgent international issue. The emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistant (AMR) bacteria, which are resistant to antibiotics, is a growing global problem and concern. The World Bank estimates that 700,000 people die of AMR bacterial infections each year.1 The World Health Organization has been calling for urgent measures both at the national and global level to fight these infections and develop novel treatments. Because of an increase in the use of antibiotics related to COVID-19, there is concern that antimicrobial resistant bacteria will spread even further.

Sumitovant and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma are committed to finding novel treatment options for the most challenging treatments and conditions across the globe. Developing new antibacterial treatments is one area of focus for the companies' researchers.

About Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Sumitovant is a global biopharmaceutical company leveraging data-driven insights to rapidly accelerate development of new potential therapies for unmet patient conditions. Through our unique portfolio of companies—wholly-owned Urovant, Enzyvant, Spirovant, Altavant, plus majority-owned Myovant (NYSE: MYOV)—and use of embedded computational technology platforms to generate business and scientific insights, Sumitovant has supported the development of FDA-approved products and advanced a promising pipeline of early-through late-stage investigational assets for other serious conditions. Sumitovant is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. For more information, please visit our website at www.sumitovant.com.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-ten listed pharmaceutical companies in Japan, operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets, including the U.S., Japan, China, and other Asian countries. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has more than 7,000 employees worldwide. Additional information about Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its corporate website at https://www.ds-pharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the development and commercialization of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma's and Sumitovant's products, the companies' business development efforts, and expectations regarding their prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Sumitovant undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

1 https://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/health/brief/antimicrobial-resistance-amr

© 2022 Sumitovant Biopharma

Sumitovant is a trademark of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sumitovant Biopharma