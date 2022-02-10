Stockbridge Hires Managing Director David Park

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockbridge announced today that David Park has joined the firm as a Managing Director. A seasoned real estate investment professional, Mr. Park most recently served as Senior Vice President for the National Pension Service of Korea (NPS) New York office, leading real estate investments in the Americas.

In his new role at Stockbridge, Mr. Park will focus on acquisitions, capital formation and portfolio strategy for the firm's Opportunistic and Platform Business, which is oriented towards large-scale programmatic ventures.

"We're very pleased to welcome David to our team. His exceptional track record with a well-regarded global investor provides us valuable perspective, particularly in our pursuit of scalable, thesis-driven investment programs tailored to the preferences of a global investor base," said Terry Fancher, Executive Managing Director.

"It was a privilege to have been part of a world-class investment team at NPS. I sincerely appreciate this team's support of my growth opportunities, throughout my tenure and after, and I wish them continued success," said David Park, Managing Director.

Mr. Park has 16 years of real estate industry experience. His experience prior to NPS included roles at Lone Star Funds/Hudson and Fannie Mae. He received a B.S. in Applied Economics & Management from Cornell University and an M.S. in Real Estate Finance & Investment from New York University.

ABOUT STOCKBRIDGE

Stockbridge is a private equity real estate investment management firm led by veteran industry professionals. The firm's portfolio comprises assets across the investment risk spectrum, including core, value-added and opportunistic strategies. Stockbridge and its affiliates have approximately $24.9 billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2021) spanning all major real estate property types and certain specialty property types throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.stockbridge.com

