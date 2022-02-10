SaaS breakthrough QbDVision® claims $15MM Series A to advance digitization of biomanufacturing

This round of funding, led by Northpond Ventures with S3 Ventures as secondary lead investor, will accelerate our mission to shape the digital future of life science manufacturing and drive expansion of a commercial market that already includes a wide range of enterprise pharma, biotech, and CDMO customers across the world.

AUSTIN, Texas and BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QbDVision® is excited to announce that they've raised a $15 million Series A to accelerate digitization of the biomanufacturing sector. A SaaS solution purpose-built for drug lifecycle management, QbDVision is designed to advance the digital maturity of the industry's chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) activities. This round of funding brings the total capital raised to $20MM which will drive expansion of a commercial market that already includes a wide range of enterprise pharma, biotech, and CDMO customers across the world.

The Series A financing was led by Northpond Ventures , a leading science- and technology-driven venture capital firm with follow-on investment from S3 Ventures , Wanxiang Healthcare Investments , and Hudson Park Capital .

"QbDVision is an exciting platform poised to drive digital transformation in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing segment," says Paxton Major, Senior Associate at Northpond Ventures. "This product team has zeroed in on a critical gap in the solutions that the current innovation cycle is delivering across the drug development process. In just a few years, the industry's technology toolkit has expanded dramatically for drug discovery, clinical development, and commercial manufacturing – but not for CMC. QbDVision addresses this gap."

With QbDVision, CMC teams can now take a structured approach to consolidating their knowledge, integrating their workflows, and curating their data in ways that significantly enhance operational efficiency. "In QbDVision, CMC data finally becomes the invaluable strategic asset it should be," says Yash Sabharwal, QbDVision CEO. "QbDVision creates digital leverage by breaking down information silos, centralizing dispersed knowledge, and making it shareable, contextual, and insightful."

For QbDVision, bringing operational excellence to CMC is the first step in a longer-term vision for R&D's digital future. Today's process developers are already leveraging the product to generate insights and drive efficiencies that help expedite drug development. But, the QbDVision product team believes that many other stakeholders across the manufacturing value chain could also benefit from the same structured digital approach – and that it will go beyond streamlining operations to accelerate new therapies to patients.

To learn more, visit QbDVision.com >

QbDVision is the first modern digital CMC workspace: a cloud-based SaaS solution designed to enhance the curation, utilization, and integrity of process development data to accelerate therapies to patients. Developed by a world-class team of drug development experts, QbDVision creates a structured digital framework for integrating CMC workflows, embedding best practices for process design, and managing product and process knowledge.

