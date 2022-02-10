Precision OT Continues Rapid Growth with Expansion to State-of-the-Art Facility

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision OT , a leading provider of optical transceivers and related active/passive optical components, is moving to a new facility in Rochester to accommodate their continued growth and expansion. Supported partially by a grant from Empire State Development , the team will soon occupy a 43,000 sq. ft. stand-alone facility, outfitted to meet its specialized needs as a network equipment manufacturer. Precision OT completed the move in January 2022.

As cloud giants, carriers and other telcos continue to meet growing business and consumer demand for technologies that require high-speed, high-bandwidth networks, demand for optical networking equipment has steadily surged. With customers across North America, Europe and the Middle East investing in fiber-deep networks and tools to increase network performance and agility, the company's operations have grown steadily, leading to a need for room to grow.

"The expansion into this state-of-the-art facility marks a continuation of Precision OT's rapid growth and is a pivotal milestone in taking our production and creation of optical solutions to the next level," says David Halladay, President and CEO of Precision OT. "Our new location will not only strengthen our new product development and solutions but help build the networks of tomorrow."

"Everything about our new headquarters is bigger and better, which is really exciting for our team," adds Chris Page, Precision OT's Chief Technology Officer. "We now have expanded lab space for our advanced engineering team and our systems engineers as well as our production team. In fact, our production area in the new Henrietta headquarters is almost three times as large as the one we have now. That means enhanced abilities not only to design and test the products we already offer to our customers, but also to develop new product lines that can help speed their network deployments."

More than just an equipment manufacturer, Precision OT recently announced that its Advanced Engineering Group acquired nine patents in the areas of optical networking, integrated photonics and photonic radio systems, with many more pending. The company is hard at work developing new technology that can assist network operators in handling higher data rates across longer distances and generating crucial efficiencies that can positively impact their bottom lines. This vision sets it apart from other equipment manufacturers, which will continue to play a large part in the company's ongoing growth.

