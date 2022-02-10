Norfolk Southern names McClellan, Nag to senior executive roles; Moore appointed VP & Controller

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced three promotions in executive management.

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Michael McClellan is appointed Senior Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer.

Nabanita Nag is appointed Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer. Nag succeeds Lorri Kleine , who retires on March 1 , 2022.

Clay Moore is appointed Vice President & Controller. Moore succeeds Clyde "Jake" Allison, who retires on March 1 , 2022.

"Norfolk Southern is fortunate to have a talented, deep, and experienced executive team leading the way as we move forward with our business strategy. These appointments make us a stronger company," said Norfolk Southern President Alan Shaw.

"Lorri Kleine and Jake Allison have been important members of our team for many years, and each leaves a legacy of integrity, dedication, and service to Norfolk Southern," said Shaw. "We wish them both great things in retirement."

The appointment of Mike McClellan to SVP & Chief Strategy Officer elevates one of the most respected leaders in the rail industry.

"Mike is known for his strategic insights, vision, and comprehensive knowledge of the North American rail network, with a long list of accomplishments," said Chief Financial Officer Mark George. "He was one of the architects of the development of our intermodal network into the most powerful in the East, a significant strategic advantage. He is leading the advancement of innovative public-private partnerships such as our recent agreement with the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority."

"Mike is also an influential driver of industry-wide innovation," Shaw noted. "He led the launch of the RailPulse coalition, the industry's implementation of telematics for rail cars, which will help rail compete in the $800 billion+ truck and logistics market."

McClellan is a lifelong railroader, spending the first ten years of his career at Conrail before joining Norfolk Southern in 1998.

Nabanita Nag joined Norfolk Southern in August 2020 as General Counsel, Corporate. Her responsibilities include SEC reporting and compliance, corporate finance, corporate and board governance, shareholder engagement, and oversight for cybersecurity and data privacy matters.

"Nabanita's deep corporate background and over 15 years of legal experience with Fortune 100 public companies provide her with the skills and experience to lead the strong team in our Law department," said Shaw. "From her time in the financial services sector, she understands the complexity of working within a heavily regulated industry."

Prior to joining Norfolk Southern, Nag served as Vice President & Corporate Counsel in the Financial Management Law Group at Prudential Financial. Before that, she was Vice President & Associate General Counsel in the Finance & Corporate Legal Group at Goldman Sachs.

Clay Moore joined Norfolk Southern in 2011 as Manager of Accounting Research and has progressed through roles including Manager of Revenue Reporting, Assistant Treasurer, Director of Accounting Research and Analysis, and Director of Investor Relations before assuming his current role as Assistant Vice President of Corporate Accounting.

"Clay has superior expertise in the technical aspects of accounting thanks to his 10 years at KPMG early in his career, and at Norfolk Southern he has become a well-rounded financial executive with a broad business perspective through rotations including roles in Treasury and leading Investor Relations," said CFO Mark George.

The appointment of McClellan is effective on February 16, 2022. The appointments of Nag and Moore are effective on March 1, 2022.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation