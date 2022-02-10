FlexXray Announces Addition of Kurt Westmoreland As Chief Commercial Officer

ARLINGTON, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexXray, the nation's largest provider of X-ray inspection and recovery services for the food industry, has announced the addition of Kurt Westmoreland as Chief Commercial Officer.

Westmoreland joins FlexXray with more than 35 years of experience in food safety. His early career focused in microbiology with Silliker and evolved into a trusted and well-respected sales and commercial operations leader with Mérieux NutriSciences for 28 years.

This latest expansion of the executive team is part of FlexXray's ongoing commitment to deliver best-in-class responsiveness and service to its growing customer base.

Throughout his career, Kurt has been an active member in several industry associations, including but not limited to: IFT, IAFP, AFFI, IPPE, BIFSCO, NAMI and several others. Through these associations and longtime corporate relationships, Kurt has built a reputation as a commercial and technical leader who is trusted by his many long-term clients to ensure they get the return on investment, answers and support needed to manage and improve their food safety and services programs.

"We are thrilled to have Kurt as the newest member of our executive team," said CEO, Randy Jesberg. "As we continue expanding and executing our growth plan, Kurt's relationships and ability to build high-performing, customer-focused teams will be instrumental."

In his role, Westmoreland will work to expand FlexXray's industry-leading position in product hold resolution due to foreign material contamination.

About FlexXray

With locations in Texas, Illinois, South Carolina and Connecticut, FlexXray is the leading X-ray inspection and recovery service for the food, nutraceutical and personal care industries. FlexXray's advanced X-ray machines and unique process can detect metal, glass particles, stone, bone, plastic, rubber gasket material, product clumps, container defects, wood and missing components down to 0.8 mm and smaller. With USDA and FDA-registered inspection facilities, FlexXray has the solutions food processors and manufacturers need to keep your product — and your customers — safe.

