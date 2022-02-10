BioMarin to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, February 23 at 4:30pm ET

Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 23rd, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and provide a general business update.

Dial-in Number 
U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: (866) 502-9859
International Dial-in Number: (574) 990-1362
Conference ID: 6284849

Replay Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056
Replay International Dial-in Number: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 6284849

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay of the call will be archived on the site for one week following the call.

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and preclinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on such a website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:


Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(415) 455-7451

