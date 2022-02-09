PKWARE Announces New U.S. Distribution Relationship with Ingram Micro's Emerging Business Group

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PKWARE, a global leader in automated data security, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc. and its Emerging Business Group (EBG), which combines the high-touch services, specialization, and speed of EBG with the power, performance and partnership of Ingram Micro's emerging vendor team.

Under the new agreement, Ingram Micro will distribute PK Protect, a suite of data discovery and protection solutions that locate and secure sensitive data, to its growing base of channel partners in the U.S. PKWARE's PK Protect suite provides all the tools that companies in any industry need to find and secure their most sensitive data. The suite includes automatic discovery, classification, masking, encryption, privacy and compliance solutions, which Ingram Micro's customers and resellers will now have direct access to. As part of the agreement, PKWARE will also provide Ingram Micro's sales team with the training tools, product assets, sales materials and marketing support to help them successfully and seamlessly incorporate the PK Protect suite into their portfolio.

"As two businesses deeply committed to providing solutions that enable business productivity, the relationship between PKWARE and Ingram Micro is a natural fit," said JT Sison, SVP, global partnerships at PKWARE. "Our mission is to create a world where seamless and comprehensive data security is the norm. With the help of Ingram Micro's proven expertise and partner reach, we will be able to extend comprehensive data discovery and remediation to even more organizations so they can meet and even exceed the most stringent security requirements."

"We're pleased to team with PKWARE to bring its PK Protect solutions to our channel partners and ultimately their customers," said Donald Scott, director, EBG, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. "Data classification solutions are an essential component in ensuring the security of personal and sensitive data. PKWARE offers our channel partners greater choice and flexibility when it comes to security solutions designed to simplify data security and protection for businesses."

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

About PKWARE

PKWARE offers the only data discovery and protection solution that locates and secures sensitive data to minimize organizational risks and costs, regardless of device or environment. Our ultra-efficient, scalable software is simple to use on a broad range of data types and repositories, enabling precise, automated visibility and control of personal data, even in the fastest-moving, most complex IT environments. With more than 1,200 customers, including many of the world's largest financial institutions, retailers, healthcare organizations and government agencies, PKWARE continues to innovate as an award-winning global leader in data discovery, security and compliance. To learn more, visit pkware.com.

