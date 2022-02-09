Israel's Leading AI Week 2022 Showcases Global Industry Trailblazers and Exciting Future in Artificial Intelligence

85+ of the brightest minds from TAU, MIT, NYU, Intel, PayPal, Google, Facebook (Meta), and others came together to showcase breakthrough AI innovation that will revolutionize transportation, health and medicine, retail, and other industries.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leaders from Intel, Google, PayPal, Facebook, and more, as well as renowned professors from global universities including MIT, Tel Aviv University, and New York University, gathered for the inaugural AI Week Conference, sharing new insights and practices across the world of Artificial Intelligence. Governmental AI leaders from the UK, Spain, Singapore, and Israel participated as well, sharing their strategies towards strengthening the AI ecosystems in their respective countries.

The audience included 5,000 AI practitioners and data scientists from all over the world.

AI Week 2022's online conference was hosted by the Blavatnik Interdisciplinary Cyber Research Center, the Yuval Ne'eman Workshop for Science, Technology, and Security alongside TAD - Tel Aviv University's Center for AI and Data Science. The event was co-founded with Intel and is supported by the Israeli Innovation Authority. AI Week occurred in the midst of the industry's continued growth, as the global AI market is expected to reach a $190.61 billion market value in 2025, and over 83% of companies reporting AI as a top priority in their business plans.

The conference's speakers shared their expertise in natural language processing (NLP), deep learning as well as the latest findings of AI across different industries: from health and medicine to transportation. The projected growth of the AI field as an essential consideration across industries was echoed across the board. Below are some key quotes on macro-level AI considerations from some of the conference's speakers:

Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel shared his view of AI's importance and Israel's position in comparison to other countries, stating: "AI is the dominant technology of the next five, ten years; Israel is capable of being one of the global hubs for AI technology, as we are for cyber technology." This sentiment was mirrored by Professor Eviatar Matania, Co-Head of Israel's AI Initiative, who said, "The desire in generating a holistic program for Israel in artificial intelligence was because of the understanding that AI…is going to dominate the high tech arena in the next decade."

Carme Artigas, Secretary of State for Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence of Spain stated: "We consider AI as a driver for change and it must be placed at the center of a smarter more inclusive model." "It's a driver of economic recovery after the pandemic and Spain's strategy aims are to develop academia and scientific excellence in the field of AI and we think the key to that is to implement AI into the existing value chain and model and the second key for us is that it cannot be developed at any cost, it must be a human-centered approach."

Sana Kharengani Head of UK Office for Artificial Intelligence highlighted standards and regulations, saying, "New and clear regulations for AI will improve our perception of these technologies and mitigate any new risks without stifling innovation." She noted that "public perception is a huge barrier" to implementing AI tech in society, but technical standards and institutions are key. Ms. Kharengani mentioned the UK's algorithm transparency standard for the public sector as a prime example.

Brig General, Aviad Dagan, Head of IDF Digital Transformation also commented on the great strides Israel's defense forces is taking towards AI and Data Strategy, which he claims can "win wars" since fighting is no longer just about "physical weapons."

AI Week is the premier conference in Israel and a leading conference globally that brings together AI thought leaders, government officials, academics, and private sector experts. The conference explores a broad array of critical themes relating to how AI technology is revolutionizing business strategy, policy, and future development. Tel Aviv University's Blavatnik Interdisciplinary Cyber Research Center, The Yuval Ne'eman for Science Technology and Security, The Israeli Innovation Authority, The Tel Aviv Center for AI and Data Science, The Tel Aviv University, and Intel are the conference's Co-Founders.

