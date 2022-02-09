EQT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2022 GUIDANCE

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced financial and operational performance results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 as well as financial and operational guidance for 2022.
Fourth Quarter Highlights:
- Sales volume of 527 Bcfe
- Total per unit operating costs of $1.26/Mcfe, $0.04/Mcfe below Q4 2020
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $1,171 MM; free cash flow(1) of $422 MM
- Capital expenditures of $323 MM or $0.61/Mcfe
- Announced reinstatement of annual cash dividend of $0.50 per share of EQT common stock
- Announced $1 billion share repurchase program
Full Year 2021 Highlights:
- Sales volume of 1,858 Bcfe
- Total per unit operating costs of $1.28/Mcfe, $0.08/Mcfe below 2020
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $1,662 MM; free cash flow(1) of $935 MM
- Capital expenditures of $1,104 MM or $0.59/Mcfe
- Total proved reserves of 25 Tcfe and total discounted future net cash flows of $17.3 B, increases of 5.2 Tcfe and $13.9 B compared to 2020
- Completed the acquisition and full integration of Alta Resources
- Received credit rating upgrades from Moody's, S&P and Fitch
- Announced targets to achieve net zero Scope 1 & Scope 2 GHG emissions by or before 2025(2)
2022 Plan Highlights:
- Sales volume of 1,950 - 2,050 Bcfe expected under a maintenance production program
- Capital expenditures of $1.300 - $1.450 B or $0.65 - $0.75/Mcfe
- Free cash flow(1) of $1.400 - $1.750 B; free cash flow yield(1)(3) of 18%-22%
(1)
A non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Disclosures section of this news release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.
(2)
Based on assets owned by EQT as of June 30, 2021.
(3)
Free cash flow yield calculated using market capitalization as of January 31, 2022.
Fourth Quarter2021 Financial and Operational Performance
Three Months Ended
December 31,
($ millions, except average realized price and EPS)
2021
2020
Change
Total sales volume (Bcfe)
527
401
126
Average realized price ($/Mcfe)
$ 2.68
$ 2.30
$ 0.38
Net income attributable to EQT Corporation
$ 1,801
$ 64
$ 1,737
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to EQT (a)
$ 156
$ (5)
$ 161
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
$ 766
$ 410
$ 356
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)
$ 4.69
$ 0.23
$ 4.46
Adjusted EPS (a)
$ 0.41
$ (0.02)
$ 0.43
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 1,171
$ 406
$ 765
Capital expenditures
$ 323
$ 266
$ 57
Free cash flow (a)
$ 422
$ 109
$ 313
(a)
A non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Disclosures section of this news release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.
Full Year 2021 Financial and Operational Performance
Years Ended
December 31,
($ millions, except average realized price and EPS)
2021
2020
Change
Total sales volume (Bcfe)
1,858
1,498
360
Average realized price ($/Mcfe)
$ 2.50
$ 2.37
$ 0.13
Net loss attributable to EQT Corporation
$ (1,156)
$ (967)
$ (189)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to EQT (a)
$ 302
$ (51)
$ 353
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
$ 2,332
$ 1,547
$ 785
Diluted EPS
$ (3.58)
$ (3.71)
$ 0.13
Adjusted EPS (a)
$ 0.92
$ (0.19)
$ 1.11
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 1,662
$ 1,538
$ 124
Capital expenditures
$ 1,104
$ 1,079
$ 25
Free cash flow (a)
$ 935
$ 325
$ 610
(a)
A non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Disclosures section of this news release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.
Per Unit Operating Costs
The following presents certain of the Company's production-related operating costs on a per unit basis.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
December 31,
Per Unit ($/Mcfe)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Gathering
$ 0.65
$ 0.70
$ 0.66
$ 0.71
Transmission
0.27
0.30
0.28
0.34
Processing
0.10
0.09
0.10
0.09
Lease operating expenses (LOE)
0.08
0.07
0.07
0.07
Production taxes
0.06
0.03
0.05
0.03
Exploration
—
—
0.01
—
SG&A (a)
0.10
0.11
0.11
0.12
Total per unit operating costs
$ 1.26
$ 1.30
$ 1.28
$ 1.36
Production depletion
$ 0.89
$ 0.92
$ 0.89
$ 0.92
Adjusted interest expense per unit (b)
$ 0.13
$ 0.17
$ 0.15
$ 0.17
(a)
For the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, non-cash long-term incentive compensation costs of $7.3 million and $4.3 million, respectively, were included in SG&A. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, non-cash long-term incentive compensation costs of $28.2 million and $19.6 million, respectively, were included in SG&A.
(b)
A non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Disclosures section of this news release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.
Liquidity
As of December 31, 2021, the Company had no credit facility borrowings and $0.4 billion letters of credit outstanding under its $2.5 billion credit facility. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company reduced its collateral and margin deposits associated with the Company's over the counter (OTC) derivative instrument contracts and exchange traded natural gas contracts by approximately $566 million which increased the availability under the Company's credit facility in addition to positively impacting cash provided by operating activities and working capital.
OPERATIONAL UPDATE
Capital expenditures were $323 million, or $0.61 per Mcfe and $1,104 million, or $0.59 per Mcfe, for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, respectively. Compared to the same periods in 2020, the Company's capital expenditures on a per Mcfe basis improved by 8%, and 18%, respectively. The Company believes that total capital expenditures on a per Mcfe basis is an important measure of capital efficiency under a maintenance program.
Proved Reserves
The Company reported 2021 total proved reserves of 25.0 Tcfe, an increase of 5.2 Tcfe or 26% compared to 2020 due primarily to the Alta Acquisition and extensions, discoveries and other additions, partly offset by production. Proved developed producing reserves increased 3.6 Tcfe, or 28%, compared to 2020. Proved undeveloped reserves increased by 1.6 Tcfe, or 26%, compared to 2020.
Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
(Bcfe)
Proved developed reserves
Marcellus
15,528
11,943
Upper Devonian
806
839
Ohio Utica
787
757
Other
98
102
Total
17,219
13,641
Proved undeveloped reserves
Marcellus
7,733
6,061
Ohio Utica
10
100
Total
7,743
6,161
Total proved reserves
24,962
19,802
Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
(Millions)
Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows
$ 17,281
$ 3,366
PV-10 (a)
$ 21,496
$ 3,967
(a)
A non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Disclosures section of this news release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.
Reserves as of December 31, 2021 are based on a $3.598 per MMBtu for natural gas price (NYMEX). Prices are determined in accordance with the SEC requirement to use the unweighted arithmetic average of the first-day-of-the-month price for the preceding twelve months without giving effect to derivative transactions.
2022 GUIDANCE
Production
Q1 2022
Full Year 2022
Total sales volume (Bcfe)
475 - 525
1,950 - 2,050
Liquids sales volume, excluding ethane (Mbbls)
2,835 - 2,935
10,820 - 11,320
Ethane sales volume (Mbbls)
1,475 - 1,575
6,600 - 6,700
Total liquids sales volume (Mbbls)
4,310 - 4,510
17,420 - 18,020
Btu uplift (MMbtu / Mcf)
1.045 - 1.055
Average differential ($ / Mcf)
($0.45) - ($0.35)
($0.75) - ($0.50)
Resource Counts
Top-hole Rigs
1 - 2
Horizontal Rigs
2 - 3
Frac Crews
2 - 3
Per Unit Operating Costs ($ / Mcfe)
Gathering
$0.64 - $0.66
$0.66 - $0.68
Transmission
$0.28 - $0.30
$0.29 - $0.31
Processing
$0.09 - $0.11
$0.08 - $0.10
LOE
$0.07 - $0.09
$0.08 - $0.10
Production taxes
$0.04 - $0.06
$0.04 - $0.06
SG&A
$0.10 - $0.12
$0.10 - $0.12
Total per unit operating costs
$1.22 - $1.34
$1.25 - $1.37
Financial ($ Billions)
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
$3.100 - $3.300
Adjusted operating cash flow (a)
$2.950 - $3.150
Capital expenditures (b)
$0.300 - $0.350
$1.300 - $1.450
Free cash flow (a)
$1.400 - $1.750
Based on NYMEX natural gas price of $4.81 per MMbtu as of January 31, 2022.
(a)
Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Disclosures section for the definition of, and other important information regarding, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this news release, including reasons why EQT is unable to provide a projection of its 2022 net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to projected adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow, or a projection of its 2022 net income, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to projected adjusted EBITDA.
(b)
Excludes amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest.
HEDGING (as of February 4, 2022)
The following table summarizes the approximate volume and prices of the Company's NYMEX hedge positions.
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
2023
2024
Hedged Volume (MMDth)
355
329
287
287
858
16
Hedged Volume (MMDth/d)
3.9
3.6
3.1
3.1
2.4
—
Swaps (includes Futures)
Volume (MMDth)
289
296
254
232
166
2
Avg. Price ($/Dth)
$ 2.78
$ 2.63
$ 2.41
$ 2.36
$ 2.53
$ 2.67
Calls - Net Short
Volume (MMDth)
57
101
102
102
606
15
Avg. Short Strike ($/Dth)
$ 3.26
$ 3.00
$ 3.00
$ 3.00
$ 4.38
$ 3.11
Puts - Net Long
Volume (MMDth)
65
32
32
54
689
15
Avg. Long Strike ($/Dth)
$ 2.68
$ 2.68
$ 2.68
$ 2.68
$ 2.90
$ 2.45
Fixed Price Sales (b)
Volume (MMDth)
1
1
1
1
3
—
Avg. Price ($/Dth)
$ 2.38
$ 2.38
$ 2.38
$ 2.38
$ 2.38
$ —
(a)
January 1 through March 31.
(b)
The difference between the fixed price and NYMEX price is included in average differential presented in the Company's
Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast Information
The Company's conference call with securities analysts begins at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday February 10, 2022 and will be broadcast live via the Company's web site at www.eqt.com and on the investor information page of the Company's web site at ir.eqt.com, with a replay available for seven days following the call.
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to EQT and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (Adjusted EPS)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to EQT is defined as net income (loss) attributable to EQT Corporation, excluding (gain) loss/impairment on sale/exchange of long-lived assets, impairments, the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods. Adjusted EPS is defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to EQT divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to EQT and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures used by the Company's management to evaluate period-over-period earnings trends. The Company's management believes that these measures provide useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Management uses adjusted net income (loss) attributable to EQT and adjusted EPS to evaluate earnings trends because the measures reflect only the impact of settled derivative contracts; thus, the measures exclude the often-volatile revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement. These measures also exclude other items that affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to EQT and adjusted EPS should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) attributable to EQT Corporation or diluted EPS presented in accordance with GAAP.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Thousands, except per share information)
Net income (loss) attributable to EQT Corporation
$ 1,801,333
$ 63,688
$ (1,155,759)
$ (967,166)
Add (deduct):
(Gain) loss/impairment on sale/exchange
(2,710)
(1,992)
(21,124)
100,729
Impairment of intangible and other assets
—
34,694
—
34,694
Impairment and expiration of leases
228,335
161,192
311,835
306,688
(Gain) loss on derivatives not designated as hedges
(1,016,540)
(411,534)
3,775,042
(400,214)
Net cash settlements (paid) received on derivatives
(1,361,558)
83,972
(2,091,003)
897,190
Premiums (paid) received for derivatives
(39,349)
1,026
(67,809)
1,630
Other operating expenses (a)
16,629
17,261
70,063
28,537
Gain on Equitrans Share Exchange
—
—
—
(187,223)
(Income) loss from investments
(4,980)
10,624
(71,841)
314,468
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
4,723
9,756
25,435
Seismic data purchase
—
—
19,750
—
Non-cash interest expense (amortization)
8,422
7,133
31,732
21,909
Tax impact of non-GAAP items (b)
526,061
23,908
(509,131)
(227,401)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to EQT
$ 155,643
$ (5,305)
$ 301,511
$ (50,724)
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
383,780
272,104
328,088
260,613
Diluted EPS
$ 4.69
$ 0.23
$ (3.58)
$ (3.71)
Adjusted EPS
$ 0.41
$ (0.02)
$ 0.92
$ (0.19)
(a)
Other operating expenses includes transaction costs, reorganization costs, changes in legal reserves including settlements and other costs which affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business.
(b)
The tax impact of non-GAAP items represents the incremental tax (expense) benefit that would have been incurred had these items been excluded from net income (loss) attributable to EQT Corporation, which resulted in blended tax rates of 24.2% and 25.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and 25.9% and 19.9% for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The 2021 and 2020 rates differ from the Company's statutory tax rate due to state taxes and the valuation allowances provided against federal and state deferred tax assets for unrealized gains and losses on the Company's investment in Equitrans Midstream Corporation that, if sold, would result in capital losses.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and depletion, amortization of intangible assets, (gain) loss/impairment on sale/exchange of long-lived assets, impairments, the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management to evaluate period-over-period earnings trends. The Company's management believes that this measure provides useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Management uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate earnings trends because the measure reflects only the impact of settled derivative contracts; thus, the measure excludes the often-volatile revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement. The measure also excludes other items that affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) presented in accordance with GAAP.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Thousands)
Net income (loss)
$ 1,802,554
$ 63,678
$ (1,154,513)
$ (967,176)
Add (deduct):
Interest expense
76,469
74,286
308,903
271,200
Income tax expense (benefit)
591,080
(2,920)
(434,175)
(298,858)
Depreciation and depletion
476,422
371,816
1,676,702
1,393,465
Amortization of intangible assets
—
3,573
—
26,006
(Gain) loss/impairment on sale/exchange of
(2,710)
(1,992)
(21,124)
100,729
Impairment of intangible and other assets
—
34,694
—
34,694
Impairment and expiration of leases
228,335
161,192
311,835
306,688
(Gain) loss on derivatives not designated as
(1,016,540)
(411,534)
3,775,042
(400,214)
Net cash settlements (paid) received on
(1,361,558)
83,972
(2,091,003)
897,190
Premiums (paid) received for derivatives that
(39,349)
1,026
(67,809)
1,630
Other operating expenses (a)
16,629
17,261
70,063
28,537
Gain on Equitrans Share Exchange
—
—
—
(187,223)
(Income) loss from investments
(4,980)
10,624
(71,841)
314,468
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
4,723
9,756
25,435
Seismic data purchase
—
—
19,750
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 766,352
$ 410,399
$ 2,331,586
$ 1,546,571
(a)
Other operating expenses includes transaction costs, reorganization costs, changes in legal reserves including settlements and other costs which affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business.
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Yield
Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less changes in other assets and liabilities. Free cash flow is defined as adjusted operating cash flow less accrual-based capital expenditures, excluding capital expenditures attributable to noncontrolling interest. Free cash flow yield is defined as free cash flow divided by market capitalization. Adjusted operating cash flow, free cash flow and free cash flow yield are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures used by the Company's management to assess liquidity, including the Company's ability to generate cash flow in excess of its capital requirements and return cash to shareholders. The Company's management believes that these measures provide useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Adjusted operating cash flow, free cash flow and free cash flow yield should not be considered as alternatives to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Thousands)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 1,170,946
$ 406,124
$ 1,662,448
$ 1,537,701
Decrease (increase) in changes in other assets
(429,910)
(35,662)
366,708
(139,178)
Adjusted operating cash flow
$ 741,036
$ 370,462
$ 2,029,156
$ 1,398,523
Less: capital expenditures
(322,687)
(265,987)
(1,104,114)
(1,078,788)
Add: capital expenditures attributable to
3,888
4,891
9,627
4,891
Free cash flow
$ 422,237
$ 109,366
$ 934,669
$ 324,626
Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
The table below reconciles adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Thousands)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 766,352
$ 410,399
$ 2,331,586
$ 1,546,571
Add (deduct):
Interest expense
(76,469)
(74,286)
(308,903)
(271,200)
Non-cash interest expense (amortization)
8,422
7,133
31,732
21,909
Other operating expenses
(16,629)
(17,261)
(70,063)
(28,537)
Seismic data purchase
—
—
(19,750)
—
Non-cash share-based compensation expense
7,347
4,326
28,169
19,552
Current income tax benefit
11
29,325
567
143,018
Amortization and other
52,002
10,826
35,818
(32,790)
Adjusted operating cash flow
$ 741,036
$ 370,462
$ 2,029,156
$ 1,398,523
Less: capital expenditures
(322,687)
(265,987)
(1,104,114)
(1,078,788)
Add: capital expenditures attributable to
3,888
4,891
9,627
4,891
Free cash flow
$ 422,237
$ 109,366
$ 934,669
$ 324,626
Adjusted Operating Revenues
Adjusted operating revenues is defined as total operating revenues, less the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and net marketing services and other revenues. Adjusted operating revenues (also referred to as total natural gas and liquids sales, including cash settled derivatives) is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management to evaluate period-over-period earnings trends. The Company's management believes that this measure provides useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Management uses adjusted operating revenues to evaluate earnings trends because the measure reflects only the impact of settled derivative contracts; thus, the measure excludes the often-volatile revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement. The measure also excludes net marketing services and other revenues because it is unrelated to the revenue for the Company's natural gas and liquids production. Adjusted operating revenues should not be considered as an alternative to total operating revenues presented in accordance with GAAP.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Thousands, unless noted)
Total operating revenues
$ 3,839,694
$ 1,252,585
$ 3,064,663
$ 3,058,843
Add (deduct):
(Gain) loss on derivatives not designated as
(1,016,540)
(411,534)
3,775,042
(400,214)
Net cash settlements (paid) received on
(1,361,558)
83,972
(2,091,003)
897,190
Premiums (paid) received for derivatives that
(39,349)
1,026
(67,809)
1,630
Net marketing services and other
(12,039)
(3,717)
(35,685)
(8,330)
Adjusted operating revenues
$ 1,410,208
$ 922,332
$ 4,645,208
$ 3,549,119
Total sales volume (MMcfe)
527,019
400,937
1,857,817
1,497,792
Average realized price ($/Mcfe)
$ 2.68
$ 2.30
$ 2.50
$ 2.37
Adjusted Interest Expense Per Unit
Adjusted interest expense per unit is defined as interest expense less non-cash interest expense (amortization) of debt discounts and issuance costs divided by total sales volume. Adjusted interest expense per unit is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management to evaluate period-over-period interest expense which required cash payments. The Company's management believes that this measure provides useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Management uses adjusted interest expense per unit to evaluate interest expense which required cash payments because the measure excludes non-cash interest expense (amortization) that affects the comparability of results and does not result in cash payments. Adjusted interest expense per unit should not be considered as an alternative to interest expense presented in accordance with GAAP.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Thousands, unless noted)
Interest expense
$ 76,469
$ 74,286
$ 308,903
$ 271,200
Less: Non-cash interest expense (amortization)
8,422
7,133
31,732
21,909
Adjusted interest expense
$ 68,047
$ 67,153
$ 277,171
$ 249,291
Total sales volume (MMcfe)
527,019
400,937
1,857,817
1,497,792
Adjusted interest expense per unit ($/Mcfe)
$ 0.13
$ 0.17
$ 0.15
$ 0.17
Net Debt
Net debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Total debt includes the Company's current portion of debt, credit facility borrowings, senior notes and note payable to EQM Midstream Partners, LP. Net debt is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management to evaluate leverage since the Company could choose to use its cash and cash equivalents to retire debt. The Company's management believes that this measure provides useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Net debt should not be considered as an alternative to total debt presented in accordance with GAAP.
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Thousands)
Current portion of debt (a)
$ 954,900
$ 154,161
Credit facility borrowings
—
300,000
Senior notes
4,435,782
4,371,467
Note payable to EQM Midstream Partners, LP
94,320
99,838
Total debt
5,485,002
4,925,466
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
113,963
18,210
Net debt (b)
$ 5,371,039
$ 4,907,256
(a)
Pursuant to the terms of the Company's convertible senior notes indenture, a sale price condition for conversion of the convertible notes was satisfied as of December 31, 2021, and, accordingly, holders of convertible notes may convert any of their convertible notes, at their option, at any time during the quarter beginning on January 1, 2022 and ending on March 31, 2022, subject to all terms and conditions set forth in the convertible notes indenture. Therefore, as of December 31, 2021, the net carrying value of the liability portion of the Company's convertible notes of $381 million was included in current portion of debt in the Consolidated Balance Sheet. See the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 for further discussion.
(b)
The Company will adopt new accounting guidance on January 1, 2022 which will change the amounts historically recorded for the Company's convertible senior notes. If this guidance would have been adopted as of December 31, 2021, net debt would have increased by $106 million. See the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 for further discussion.
PV-10
PV-10 is derived from the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows (the Standardized Measure), which is the most directly comparable financial measure computed using U.S. GAAP. PV-10 differs from Standardized Measure because it does not include the effects of income taxes on future net revenues. The Company's management believes the presentation of PV-10 is relevant and useful to investors because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to proved reserves held by companies without regard to the specific income tax characteristics of such entities and is a useful measure of evaluating the relative monetary significance of the Company's oil and natural gas properties. Investors may utilize PV-10 as a basis for comparing the relative size and value of the Company's proved reserves to other companies. PV-10 should not be considered as a substitute for, or more meaningful than, the Standardized Measure as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Neither PV-10 nor Standardized Measure represents an estimate of the fair market value of the Company's oil and natural gas properties.
Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
(Thousands)
Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows
$ 17,281,124
$ 3,366,458
Estimated income taxes on future net revenues
4,214,585
600,557
PV-10
$ 21,495,709
$ 3,967,015
Cautionary Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this news release include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance of EQT Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, the Company), including guidance regarding the Company's strategy to develop its reserves; drilling plans and programs (including the number and location of wells to be drilled, completed or turned-in-line, the number and type of drilling rigs, the number and type of frac crews, and the availability of capital to complete these plans and programs); the projected scope and timing of the Company's combo-development projects; estimated reserves and inventory duration; projected production and sales volume and growth rates; natural gas prices, changes in basis and the impact of commodity prices on the Company's business; projected average well costs; the Company's ability to successfully implement, execute and achieve the intended benefits from its operational, organizational, technological and ESG initiatives, including the Company's emissions targets and the timing thereof; infrastructure projects, including the projected benefits of the Company's Big Water Network and new well design; monetization transactions, including asset sales, joint ventures or other transactions involving the Company's assets, and the Company's planned use of the proceeds from any such monetization transactions; potential acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the timing thereof and the Company's ability to achieve the intended operational, financial and strategic benefits from any such transactions; the amount and timing of any repayments, redemptions or repurchases of the Company's common stock, outstanding debt securities or other debt instruments; the Company's ability to reduce its debt and the timing of such reductions, if any; the projected amount and timing of dividends; projected cash flows, adjusted operating cash flow, free cash flow and free cash flow yield; projected capital expenditures; projected adjusted EBITDA; liquidity and financing requirements, including funding sources and availability; the Company's ability to maintain or improve its credit ratings, leverage levels and financial profile; the Company's hedging strategy and projected margin posting obligations; and the effects of litigation, government regulation and tax position.
EQT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Thousands except per share amounts)
Operating revenues:
Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil
$ 2,811,115
$ 837,334
$ 6,804,020
$ 2,650,299
Gain (loss) on derivatives not designated as hedges
1,016,540
411,534
(3,775,042)
400,214
Net marketing services and other
12,039
3,717
35,685
8,330
Total operating revenues
3,839,694
1,252,585
3,064,663
3,058,843
Operating expenses:
Transportation and processing
537,468
437,573
1,942,165
1,710,734
Production
72,680
37,024
225,279
155,403
Exploration
1,180
525
24,403
5,484
Selling, general and administrative
52,343
44,836
196,315
174,769
Depreciation and depletion
476,422
371,816
1,676,702
1,393,465
Amortization of intangible assets
—
3,573
—
26,006
(Gain) loss/impairment on sale/exchange of long-lived assets
(2,710)
(1,992)
(21,124)
100,729
Impairment of intangible and other assets
—
34,694
—
34,694
Impairment and expiration of leases
228,335
161,192
311,835
306,688
Other operating expenses
16,629
17,261
70,063
28,537
Total operating expenses
1,382,347
1,106,502
4,425,638
3,936,509
Operating income (loss)
2,457,347
146,083
(1,360,975)
(877,666)
Gain on Equitrans Share Exchange
—
—
—
(187,223)
(Income) loss from investments
(4,980)
10,624
(71,841)
314,468
Dividend and other income
(7,776)
(4,308)
(19,105)
(35,512)
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
4,723
9,756
25,435
Interest expense
76,469
74,286
308,903
271,200
Income (loss) before income taxes
2,393,634
60,758
(1,588,688)
(1,266,034)
Income tax expense (benefit)
591,080
(2,920)
(434,175)
(298,858)
Net income (loss)
1,802,554
63,678
(1,154,513)
(967,176)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
1,221
(10)
1,246
(10)
Net income (loss) attributable to EQT Corporation
$ 1,801,333
$ 63,688
$ (1,155,759)
$ (967,166)
Earnings (loss) per share of common stock attributable to EQT Corporation:
Basic:
Weighted average common stock outstanding
377,988
272,104
323,196
260,613
Net income (loss)
$ 4.77
$ 0.23
$ (3.58)
$ (3.71)
Diluted:
Weighted average common stock outstanding
383,780
273,845
323,196
260,613
Net income (loss)
$ 4.69
$ 0.23
$ (3.58)
$ (3.71)
EQT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
PRICE RECONCILIATION
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Thousands, unless noted)
NATURAL GAS
Sales volume (MMcf)
497,177
375,648
1,746,317
1,418,774
NYMEX price ($/MMBtu)
$ 5.82
$ 2.67
$ 3.97
$ 2.09
Btu uplift
0.28
0.15
0.20
0.11
Natural gas price ($/Mcf)
$ 6.10
$ 2.82
$ 4.17
$ 2.20
Basis ($/Mcf) (a)
$ (0.86)
$ (0.79)
$ (0.63)
$ (0.47)
Cash settled basis swaps not designated as hedges ($/Mcf)
(0.10)
0.13
(0.07)
0.05
Average differential, including cash settled basis swaps ($/Mcf)
$ (0.96)
$ (0.66)
$ (0.70)
$ (0.42)
Average adjusted price ($/Mcf)
5.14
2.16
3.47
1.78
Cash settled derivatives not designated as hedges ($/Mcf)
(2.60)
0.09
(1.09)
0.59
Average natural gas price, including cash settled derivatives ($/Mcf)
$ 2.54
$ 2.25
$ 2.38
$ 2.37
Natural gas sales, including cash settled derivatives
$ 1,261,769
$ 846,455
$ 4,153,221
$ 3,359,583
LIQUIDS
NGLs, excluding ethane:
Sales volume (MMcfe) (b)
16,940
12,649
64,202
44,702
Sales volume (Mbbl)
2,823
2,109
10,700
7,451
Price ($/Bbl)
$ 55.16
$ 28.57
$ 44.50
$ 20.51
Cash settled derivatives not designated as hedges ($/Bbl)
(19.32)
—
(12.32)
(0.12)
Average price, including cash settled derivatives ($/Bbl)
$ 35.84
$ 28.57
$ 32.18
$ 20.39
NGLs sales
$ 101,203
$ 60,229
$ 344,260
$ 151,877
Ethane:
Sales volume (MMcfe) (b)
10,612
10,949
37,548
29,489
Sales volume (Mbbl)
1,768
1,824
6,258
4,914
Price ($/Bbl)
$ 11.93
$ 3.70
$ 8.85
$ 3.48
Ethane sales
$ 21,097
$ 6,746
$ 55,393
$ 17,085
Oil:
Sales volume (MMcfe) (b)
2,290
1,691
9,750
4,827
Sales volume (Mbbl)
382
281
1,625
804
Price ($/Bbl)
$ 68.50
$ 31.61
$ 56.82
$ 25.57
Oil sales
$ 26,139
$ 8,902
$ 92,334
$ 20,574
Total liquids sales volume (MMcfe) (b)
29,842
25,289
111,500
79,018
Total liquids sales volume (Mbbl)
4,973
4,214
18,583
13,169
Total liquids sales
$ 148,439
$ 75,877
$ 491,987
$ 189,536
TOTAL
Total natural gas and liquids sales, including cash settled derivatives (c)
$ 1,410,208
$ 922,332
$ 4,645,208
$ 3,549,119
Total sales volume (MMcfe)
527,019
400,937
1,857,817
1,497,792
Average realized price ($/Mcfe)
$ 2.68
$ 2.30
$ 2.50
$ 2.37
(a)
Basis represents the difference between the ultimate sales price for natural gas, including the effects of delivered price benefit or deficit
(b)
NGLs, ethane and oil were converted to Mcfe at a rate of six Mcfe per barrel.
(c)
Total natural gas and liquids sales, including cash settled derivatives, is also referred to in this report as adjusted operating revenues, a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure.
