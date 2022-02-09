Decisions recognized in Gartner® Market Guide for Business Process Automation Tools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions, one complete automation solution for Fortune 2000 financial services and healthcare companies, was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Business Process Automation (BPA) Tools.

Gartner states, "BPA tools support organizational transformation by orchestrating, automating, and monitoring end-to-end business processes. This Market Guide helps applications and software engineering leaders understand key features, functionality, use cases, trends, and representative vendors."

Business people, analysts, and information technology professionals use the Decisions Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) platform to analyze, automate, execute, and elevate their business processes. They tackle the complete business process optimization cycle, address the entire automation development process, and attack the whole automation portfolio. The Decisions IPA platform includes a rules engine, workflow manager, mining agents, and custom-designed forms, reports, and dashboards. The platform has visual designers and rich integration capabilities, all built on a cloud-native foundation.

"Decisions pioneers the IPA market. We believe this Gartner recognition underscores our leadership," stated Bob Irwin, Decisions CEO. "We give people who know what needs to be done a way to do it. Our software lets people – no-coders, low-coders, and pro-coders – create software to change their world."

The Gartner Market Guide for Business Process Automation Tools is available here or can be found on the Decisions website.

About Decisions

Decisions is leading the Automation Revolution. Decisions is one complete automation solution for Fortune 2000 financial services and healthcare companies. Customers use the Decisions Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) platform to write applications and build automations to fix the customer experience, modernize legacy applications, and automate anything and everything in their business. Visi t Decisions.com to learn more about the Automation Revolution.

