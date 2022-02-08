Thuzio Hosting 2 Parties on Big Game Weekend in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thuzio, a TrillerNet company, will be making a big splash in Los Angeles by hosting two of pro footballs's most anticipated Big Game weekend parties.

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, Thuzio will host the Big Game Preview in partnership with the City Club, from 6 pm-8 pm. They will include an in-depth, all-access interview show with Rams legends Torry Holt and Marshall Faulk. The live conversation will be simulcast on FITE and Triller for virtual viewers to listen to first-hand stories from the NFL legends on playing and competing to be a Super Bowl Champion.

On Friday, February 11, 2022, Thuzio will kick off the weekend with their 8th Annual Thuzio Party at The Griffin Club of Los Angeles from 7-10 pm. Thuzio's invitation-only, A-list red-carpet event will bring the game-day experience to VIP guests who will have the opportunity to mingle alongside a variety of influencers, including NFL Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, who is headlining the event.

Both events will be hosted by Jane Slater, reporter for the NFL Network.

High profile attendees in years past have included: Aaron Donald, Steve Young, Brett Favre, Terrell Davis, Charles Woodson, Adrian Peterson, Brandon Marshall, Jonathan Ogden, Takeo Spikes, Steve Mariucci, and more.

About Thuzio

Triller acquired Thuzio in 2021 as a marketplace for premium events & entertainment. With more than 500 corporate clients, Thuzio helps businesses plan, book, and execute virtual and in-person experiences. Thuzio's national event series provides unrivaled access to sports icons and legends across key markets in invite-only premium hospitality settings. Thuzio was founded in 2014 by Tiki Barber (NFL All-Pro), Mark Gerson (GLG), and Jared Augustine (Seamless/Grubhub).

About TrillerNet

TrillerNet is a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Web3. TrillerNet pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerNet owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes and overall culture setters reaching more than 350 million users worldwide. The Triller app—unlike other popular short-video apps—encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms—and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks reaching millions of additional users. TrillerNet additionally owns Verzuz, the live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Amplify.ai, the leading customer engagement platform; and FITE, the premier global PPV, AVOD and SVOD streaming site.

