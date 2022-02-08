Celebrity Fitness Trainer Erica Lugo Shows Off Athenix Body Sculpting Institute's Signature 360-Degree Tummy Tuck Results

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erica Lugo, celebrity fitness trainer on USA Network's The Biggest Loser, revealed her new physique at WBFF's Atlantic City Pro Am, a recent national fitness competition. After working hard to lose over 160 pounds, Lugo enlisted Athenix Body Sculpting Institute , a leading aesthetic plastic surgery center on the west coast, to perform its signature 360-degree tummy tuck and remove almost 9 pounds of excess skin. Over a year after her procedure and after nine months of intense training, Lugo revealed her new look on WBFF's national stage.

"Loose skin has been a part of my weight loss journey for over 5 years – in many ways, it was my battle scar," said Lugo, who has documented her weight loss journey on her Instagram profile. "I realized no amount of exercise or nutrition could address the excess skin around my hips and stomach. After much deliberation and research, I'm so glad I made the personal decision to get my excess skin removed. Since my surgery over a year ago, I'm happier and more confident. I'm very pleased with the results and Athenix's care, expertise and compassion throughout the whole process."

Athenix Body Sculpting Institute's 360-degree tummy tuck procedure is ideal for patients with excess fat and loose skin. Intended to restore a firmer, slimmer and more youthful profile in the abdominal area, the 360-degree tummy tuck procedure removes excess fat and loose skin while tightening the muscle structure in the stomach area to restore a trim, firmer appearance. Renowned board-certified plastic surgeon at Athenix, Dr. Gavin Dry, performed the procedure on Lugo in September 2020.

"Thanks to Erica's commitment to nutrition and fitness, she was already in great shape when she came to us," said James M. Haefner, CEO of Athenix Body Sculpting Institute. "We're honored to have played a part in Erica's wellness journey, and we're pleased she is happy with her results. For over a decade, we've stayed true to our mission to deliver beautiful, life-changing cosmetic results, while ensuring every patient has an exceptional experience at every touch point in our organization."

To learn more about Athenix Body Sculpting Institute, visit https://www.athenixbody.com/

Contact: etalley@athenixbody.com

View original content:

SOURCE Athenix Body Sculpting Institute