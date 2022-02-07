Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Distribution

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICMB) ("ICMB" or the "Company") announced its financial results today for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021.



HIGHLIGHTS

On February 3, 2022 , the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a distribution of $0.15 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 , payable in cash on March 31, 2022 , to stockholders of record as of March 11, 2021 .

During the quarter, ICMB made investments in seven new portfolio companies and seven existing portfolio companies. These investments totaled $66.5 million , at cost. The weighted average yield (at origination) of debt investments made in the quarter was 7.83%.

ICMB fully realized six investments during the quarter, totaling $42.2 million in proceeds. The internal rate of return on these investments was 12.84%.

During the quarter, the Company made net advances of $0.6 million on our revolving credit commitments.

The weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost, to 8.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 , compared to 8.12% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 .

Net asset value increased $0.09 per share to $7.09 , compared to $7.00 as of September 30 , 2021. Net assets increased by $1.3 million or 1.29% , during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 .

Portfolio results, as of and for the three months ended December 31, 2021: Total assets $308.8mm Investment portfolio, at fair value $269.4mm Net assets $102.0mm Weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost (1) 8.16% Net asset value per share $7.09 Portfolio activity in the current quarter:

Number of investments 21 Total capital invested $66.5mm Proceeds from repayments, sales, and amortization $45.2mm Number of portfolio companies, end of period 38 Net investment income (NII) $2.1mm Net investment income per share $0.15 Net increase in net assets from operations $3.4mm Net increase in net assets from operations per share $0.24 Quarterly per share distribution paid on January 4, 2022 $0.15



(1) Represents weighted average yield on total debt investments for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Weighted average yield on total debt investments is the annualized rate of interest income recognized during the period divided by the average amortized cost of debt investments in the portfolio during the period. The weighted average yield on total debt investments reflected above does not represent actual investment returns to the Company's stockholders.

Mr. Michael C. Mauer, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said "The December quarter saw record originations, at reasonable leverage levels, maintaining our debt portfolio portfolio's average return. We covered our dividend year-to-date and increased our NAV. We also executed under the promise to co-invest in equity positions with Investcorp's North American Private Equity group, with continued momentum under that plan. All of this resulted in a more diverse portfolio with stable income."

The Company's dividend framework provides a quarterly base dividend and may be supplemented, at the discretion of the Board, by additional dividends as determined to be available by the Company's net investment income and performance during the quarter.

On February 3, 2022, the Board declared a distribution of $0.15 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, payable in cash on March 31, 2022, to stockholders of record as of March 11, 2022.

This distribution represents a 12.12% yield on the Company's $4.95 share price as of market close on December 31, 2021. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital, however, the Company does not expect the dividend for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 to be comprised of a return of capital. The Company's investment adviser monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a return of capital may occur for the year. The Company estimates the source of its distributions as required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 to determine whether payment of dividends are expected to be paid from any other source other than net investment income accrued for the current period or certain cumulative periods, but the Company will not be able to determine whether any specific distribution will be treated as made out of taxable earnings or as a return of capital until after at the end of the taxable year.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

During the quarter, the Company made investments in seven new portfolio companies and seven existing portfolio companies. The aggregate capital invested during the quarter totaled $66.5 million, at cost, and the debt investments were made at a weighted average yield of 7.83%.

The Company received proceeds of $45.2 million from repayments, sales and amortization during the quarter, primarily related to the realizations of Galaxy Universal LLC, One Sky Flight LLC, Veterans Services, LLC (Lockwood), ZeroChaos Parent, LLC, Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC and CB URS Holdings Corporation (United Road).

During the quarter, the Company made net advances of $0.6 million on our revolving credit commitments.

The Company's net realized and unrealized gains and losses accounted for an increase in the Company's net investments of $1.3 million, or $0.09 per share. The total net increase in net assets resulting from operations for the quarter was $3.4 million, or $0.24 per share.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's investment portfolio consisted of investments in 38 portfolio companies, of which 95.3% were first lien investments and 4.7% were equity, warrants, and other investments. The Company's debt portfolio consisted of 99.5% floating rate investments and 0.5% fixed rate investments.

The Company continues to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its portfolio companies and will continue to closely monitor its portfolio companies throughout this period, including assessing portfolio companies' operational and liquidity exposure and outlook. For additional information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on the Company's results of operations and financial condition, please refer to the disclosure in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $36.1 million in cash, of which $19.8 million was restricted cash, and no unused capacity under its revolving credit facility with Capital One, N.A.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to December 31, 2021 and through February 7, 2022, the Company invested a total of $17.5 million, which included investments in two existing portfolio companies and received $15.9 million in repayments. As of February 7, 2022, the Company had investments in 38 portfolio companies.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities



December 31,

2021

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2021 Assets





Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $302,876,902 and $297,797,756, respectively) $ 266,726,500

$ 245,855,620 Affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $8,548,415 and $0, respectively) 2,646,218

— Cash 16,324,330

5,845,249 Cash, restricted 19,807,262

6,759,954 Receivable for investments sold 767,497

5,875,293 Interest receivable 1,990,978

2,501,591 Payment-in-kind interest receivable 1,279

41,747 Other receivables 427,208

427,208 Prepaid expenses and other assets 84,147

376,197







Total Assets $ 308,775,419

$ 267,682,859







Liabilities





Borrowings:





Term loan $ —

$ 102,000,000 Revolving credit facility 115,000,000

— 2026 Notes payable 65,000,000

65,000,000 Deferred debt issuance costs (2,260,556)

(1,235,000) Unamortized discount (302,218)

(337,773)







Borrowings, net 177,437,226

165,427,227 Payable for investments purchased 23,568,919

— Dividend payable 2,157,627

2,088,265 Income-based incentive fees payable 647,885

647,885 Base management fees payable 1,016,227

1,070,580 Interest payable 1,233,354

949,360 Directors' fees payable 27,081

28,859 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 720,358

1,114,834







Total Liabilities 206,808,677

171,327,010 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6)





Net Assets





Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 14,384,180 and 13,921,767 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 14,384

13,922 Additional paid-in capital 203,847,104

200,657,892 Distributable earnings (losses) (101,894,746)

(104,315,965)







Total Net Assets 101,966,742

96,355,849







Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 308,775,419

$ 267,682,859







Net Asset Value Per Share $ 7.09

$ 6.92

See notes to unaudited consolidated financial statements.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)









For the three months ended

December 31,

For the six months ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Investment Income:













Interest income













Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ 6,021,868

$ 5,823,345

$ 12,025,646

$ 11,910,939 Affiliated investments 40,437

—

40,437

— Total interest income 6,062,305

5,823,345

12,066,083

11,910,939 Payment in-kind interest income













Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 21,234

891,417

100,348

1,731,744 Affiliated investments 89,285

—

89,285

— Total payment-in-kind interest income 110,519

891,417

189,633

1,731,744 Dividend income —

—

296,126

— Other fee income













Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 36,695

373,004

140,979

416,064 Affiliated investments 759

—

759

— Total other fee income 37,454

373,004

141,738

416,064















Total investment income 6,210,278

7,087,766

12,693,580

14,058,747















Expenses:













Interest expense 1,790,513

1,837,775

3,532,083

3,819,500 Base management fees 1,123,105

1,189,440

2,251,609

2,410,212 Income-based incentive fees —

—

—

— Provision for tax expense 27,960

5,780

27,960

5,780 Professional fees 301,970

319,725

605,759

639,450 Allocation of administrative costs from advisor 351,700

354,000

703,400

708,000 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 173,333

—

274,444

— Amortization of original issue discount – 2026 Notes 17,778

—

35,555

— Insurance expense 121,134

108,186

242,268

216,372 Directors' fees 75,625

78,625

151,250

155,250 Custodian and administrator fees 72,512

63,822

147,844

129,749 Offering expense —

86,906

—

172,133 Other expenses 158,999

119,828

314,855

245,100















Total expenses 4,214,629

4,164,087

8,287,027

8,501,546 Waiver of base management fees (106,878)

(94,359)

(223,814)

(207,330) Waiver of income-based incentive fees —

—

—

—















Net expenses 4,107,751

4,069,728

8,063,213

8,294,216















Net investment income 2,102,527

3,018,038

4,630,367

5,764,531















Net realized and unrealized gain/(loss) on investments:













Net realized gain (loss) from investments













Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (348,351)

—

413,112

3,693 Affiliated investments (8,196,669)

—

(8,196,669)

— Total realized gain (loss) from investments (8,545,020)

—

(7,783,557)

3,693 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) in value of investments













Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 1,591,986

59,768

1,589,131

111,899 Affiliated investments 8,300,406

—

8,300,406

— Total net change in unrealized appreciation in value of investments 9,892,392

59,768

9,889,537

111,899















Total realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments 1,347,372

59,768

2,105,980

115,592















Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 3,449,899

$ 3,077,806

$ 6,736,347

$ 5,880,123















Basic and diluted:













Net investment income per share $ 0.15

$ 0.22

$ 0.33

$ 0.41 Earnings per share $ 0.24

$ 0.22

$ 0.47

$ 0.42 Weighted average shares of common stock

outstanding 14,384,025

13,905,173

14,225,197

13,899,449 Distributions paid per common share $ 0.15

$ 0.18

$ 0.30

$ 0.36

See notes to unaudited consolidated financial statements.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc.

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns. The Company seeks to invest primarily in middle-market companies that have annual revenues of at least $50mm and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of at least $15mm. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, CM Investment Partners LLC. To learn more about Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc., please visit www.icmbdc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release and made on the earnings call for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 may contain "forward-looking statements," which relate to future performance, operating results, events and/or financial condition. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements, including statements other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release or made on the earnings call are based upon current expectations, are inherently uncertain, and involve a number of assumptions and substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any such statements are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, which the Company may or may not have considered, including, without limitation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in base interest rates and the effects of significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance or events. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors and risks. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect actual events and the Company's performance and financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or discussed on the earnings call, is or will be included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

