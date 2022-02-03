Kulicke & Soffa Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

SINGAPORE, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S" or the "Company"), today announced financial results of its first fiscal quarter ended January 1, 2022. The Company reported first quarter net revenue of $460.9 million, net income of $133.6 million, representing EPS of $2.11 per fully diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $138.8 million, representing non-GAAP EPS of $2.19 per fully diluted share.

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP

Fiscal Q1 2022 Change vs. Fiscal Q1 2021 Change vs. Fiscal Q4 2021 Net Revenue $460.9 million up 72.1% down 5% Gross Profit $223.2 million up 83.7% down 3.5% Gross Margin 48.4% up 300 bps up 70 bps Income from Operations $151.1 million up 179.8% down 2.4% Operating Margin 32.8% up 1260 bps up 90 bps Net Income $133.6 million up 176% down 0.1% Net Margin 29.0% up 1090 bps up 140 bps EPS – Diluted $2.11 up 174% up 0.5%

Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP

Fiscal Q1 2022 Change vs. Fiscal Q1 2021 Change vs. Fiscal Q4 2021 Income from Operations $157.8 million up 163.9% down 1.5% Operating Margin 34.2% up 1190 bps up 120 bps Net Income $138.8 million up 158.5% up 0.4% Net Margin 30.1% up 1010 bps up 160 bps EPS – Diluted $2.19 up 154.7% up 0.9%

A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also the "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results" section.

Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "During the December Quarter, we received acceptance and recognized revenue for an emerging silicon photonics application. This represents a recent example of our progress to expand served markets through long-term development, ongoing customer engagements and new system acceptance. Over the coming quarters, we expect to continue driving momentum across several other key growth areas."

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $460.9 million .

Gross margin of 48.4%.

Net income of $133.6 million or $2.11 per share; non-GAAP net income of $138.8 million or $2.19 per share.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $808.5 million as of January 1, 2022 .

The Company repurchased a total of 276.0 thousand shares of common stock at a cost of $15.4 million .

Second Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook

The Company currently expects net revenue in the second fiscal quarter of 2022 ending April 2, 2022 to be approximately $380 million +/- $20 million, and expects non-GAAP EPS to be approximately $1.45 +/- 10%.

Fusen Chen commented, "Our served markets continue to expand as we drive interest and demand for our broadening advanced packaging, automotive and advanced display solutions. In addition to the growing industry requirements for more complex semiconductor assembly equipment, we are also well positioned to deliver enabling innovations supporting electric vehicles and emerging mini and micro LED displays."

Kulicke & Soffa currently anticipates revenue for its full fiscal year 2022 to increase sequentially to approximately $1.58 billion.

Earnings Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss these results will be held on February 3, 2022, beginning at 8:00am EDT. To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast link and supplemental earnings presentation will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through February 10, 2022 by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13725826. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains the following non-GAAP financial results: income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin and net income per diluted share. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, income tax expense arising from discrete tax items triggered by significant changes in tax laws, gain/loss on disposal of business, as well as tax benefits or expenses associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP adjustments may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company's operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company's period-to-period financial results and the Company's overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as these non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Management has not reconciled its outlook for non-GAAP Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS for Q2F22 as it does not provide guidance on the reconciling items between Diluted EPS and non-GAAP Diluted EPS, as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items could have a significant impact on our non-GAAP Diluted EPS and, accordingly, a reconciliation of Diluted EPS to non-GAAP Diluted EPS for Q2F22 is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Caution Concerning Results and Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the effects of supply chain constraints on our business, and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 2, 2021, filed on November 18, 2021, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share and employee data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021 Net revenue $ 460,888

$ 267,857 Cost of sales 237,650

146,371 Gross profit 223,238

121,486







Operating expenses:





Selling, general and administrative 37,550

33,500 Research and development 33,169

31,544 Amortization of intangible assets 1,283

1,958 Acquisition-related costs —

351 Restructuring 126

91 Total operating expenses 72,128

67,444 Income from operations 151,110

54,042 Other income (expense):





Interest income 471

651 Interest expense (40)

(32) Income before income taxes 151,541

54,661 Income tax expense 17,935

6,298 Net income $ 133,606

$ 48,363







Net income per share:





Basic $ 2.14

$ 0.78 Diluted $ 2.11

$ 0.77







Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.14

$ 0.12







Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 62,385

61,965 Diluted 63,316

62,740



Three months ended Supplemental financial data: January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021 Depreciation and amortization $ 5,339

$ 5,147 Capital expenditures 2,876

3,687 Equity-based compensation expense:





Cost of sales 226

205 Selling, general and administrative 3,956

2,279 Research and development 1,130

917 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 5,312

$ 3,401



As of

January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021 Backlog of orders 1 $ 688,303

$ 271,615 Number of employees 3,602

3,080





1. Represents customer purchase commitments. While the Company believes these orders are firm, they are generally cancellable by customers without penalty.

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



As of

January 1, 2022

October 2, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 441,490

$ 362,788 Short-term investments 367,000

377,000 Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $687 and $687, respectively 431,574

421,193 Inventories, net 197,234

167,323 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,765

23,586 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,463,063

1,351,890







Property, plant and equipment, net 67,109

67,982 Operating right-of-use assets 39,124

41,592 Goodwill 72,353

72,949 Intangible assets, net 40,702

42,752 Deferred tax assets 13,332

15,715 Equity investments 6,412

6,388 Other assets 2,436

2,363 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,704,531

$ 1,601,631







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable 148,769

154,636 Operating lease liabilities 5,056

4,903 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 146,152

161,570 Income taxes payable 43,828

30,766 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 343,805

351,875







Deferred income taxes 33,371

32,828 Income taxes payable 69,618

69,422 Operating lease liabilities 35,961

38,084 Other liabilities 14,600

14,185 TOTAL LIABILITIES 497,355

506,394







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock, no par value 548,425

550,117 Treasury stock, at cost (408,788)

(400,412) Retained earnings 1,071,550

948,554 Accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss) (4,011)

(3,022) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,207,176

$ 1,095,237







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,704,531

$ 1,601,631

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 95,874

$ 58,635 Net cash provided by investing activities 7,289

224 Net cash used in financing activities (24,077)

(9,207) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (384)

1,891 Changes in cash and cash equivalents 78,702

51,543 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 362,788

188,127 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 441,490

$ 239,670







Short-term investments 367,000

337,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 808,490

$ 576,670

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Operating Margin (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited)





Three months ended



January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021

October 2, 2021 Net revenue

$ 460,888

$ 267,857

$ 485,326 U.S. GAAP income from operations

151,110

54,042

154,836 U.S. GAAP operating margin

32.8%

20.2%

31.9%













Pre-tax non-GAAP items:











Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative

1,283

1,958

1,322 Restructuring

126

91

42 Equity-based compensation

5,312

3,401

3,998 Acquisition-related costs

—

351

— Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 157,831

$ 59,843

$ 160,198 Non-GAAP operating margin

34.2%

22.3%

33.0%

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended



January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021

October 2, 2021 Net revenue

$ 460,888

$ 267,857

$ 485,326 U.S. GAAP net income

133,606

48,363

133,711 U.S. GAAP net margin

29.0%

18.1%

27.6%













Non-GAAP adjustments:











Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative

1,283

1,958

1,322 Restructuring

126

91

42 Equity-based compensation

5,312

3,401

3,998 Acquisition-related costs

—

351

— Net income tax expense/(benefit) on non-GAAP items

(1,508)

(474)

(807) Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 5,213

$ 5,327

$ 4,555 Non-GAAP net income

$ 138,819

$ 53,690

$ 138,266 Non-GAAP net margin

30.1 %

20.0%

28.5%













U.S. GAAP net income per share:











Basic

2.14

0.78

2.16 Diluted(a)

2.11

0.77

2.10













Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)











Basic

0.08

0.09

0.07 Diluted

0.08

0.09

0.07













Non-GAAP net income per share:











Basic

$ 2.22

$ 0.87

$ 2.23 Diluted(c)

$ 2.19

$ 0.86

$ 2.17













Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic

62,385

61,965

61,966 Diluted

63,316

62,740

63,611





(a) GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net loss per share because it would be anti-dilutive. (b) Non-GAAP adjustments per share include amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation expenses and acquisition-related costs as well as income tax effects associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. (c) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options.

