MySize Appoints Chief Commercial Officer Javier Brandwain to Accelerate Revenue Growth

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company"), the provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, is pleased to announce the appointment of Javier Brandwain as its first-ever Chief Commercial Officer.

Javier Brandwain brings significant global experience in retail and the fashion industry, and held numerous leadership roles in business development, operations, and international markets, which are specifically relevant for MySize. Most recently, Mr. Brandwain served as Director of Latin America and Caribbean at 7 For All Mankind International, where he was in charge of business development and expansion, and managed operations across Latin America and the Caribbean. Before that, he served as Chief Business Development Officer and Managing Director in Latin America and the Caribbean at Replay – Fashion Box SPA, where he oversaw business development and operations, expansion and control in the Americas, the Caribbean, and North-East Asia. In addition, Mr. Brandwain has held similar executive positions at Authentic Brands Group LLC, Calvin Klein, Givenchy, Nautica, Report Collection/Modextil, Inc., and Andrew Koenig International, Inc.

Mr. Brandwain, Chief Commercial Officer of MySize, stated, "I am extremely eager to join MySize at this exciting time of growth, as their business model and value has been validated by over 1,000 retail clients. I believe MySize is at a major inflection point to utilize Company's $10 million plus cash balance to penetrate additional markets and accelerate revenue growth. MySizeID adds significant value to the fashion e-commerce retail environment and I am pleased to now be part of it."

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of MySize, commented, "We are thrilled to attract Javier to us as part of the senior leadership team, as we look to greatly expand our global business development and sales efforts. Javier's vast global experience covers many significant fashion corporations and brands globally, including 7 For All Mankind, Replay, Authentic Brands Group, Calvin Klein, Givenchy and Nautica. He is a results focused International Business Development Executive with a proven ability to identify and capitalize on international market opportunities to open and penetrate new markets, drive revenues and deliver strong bottom-line profit growth. He has a proven ability to "think outside the box" to conceive and launch new product offerings to expand market presence in highly competitive industry and excels in building and managing strong business relationships and strategic alliances to create mutually beneficial business opportunities. We look forward to expanding our visibility and client base through his network of global business relationships."

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

