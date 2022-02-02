Kraus Marketing Is Entering Facebook's Metaverse

MORRIS COUNTY, N.J., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraus Marketing, award-winning digital marketing agency, has its eyes on—and in—the Metaverse. The full-service agency's offerings will soon include that of Meta's (formerly Facebook) cutting edge and ever-evolving 3D network of social spaces, among other virtual reality platforms.

"Those who have had the chance to enter Horizon Worlds or other virtual reality spaces can tell you the future is here and now," said Nick Kraus, Founder and CEO of Kraus Marketing. "We suspect that the Metaverse, virtual, augmented, and mixed reality platforms will become more ingrained in everyday life and commerce."

Released in the U.S. and Canada on December 9, 2021, Horizon Worlds (formerly Facebook Horizon) is a free virtual reality creation system that equips users with the ability to build and create their own spaces, games, and more.

Kraus Marketing has shifted their R&D focus towards virtual reality spaces, acquiring multiple Oculus headsets and establishing a research team. The agency already has multiple VR projects underway.

"There is limitless potential here for marketing, branding, and user experience," said Nicholas Westcott, Web Director and Chief Technologist of Kraus Marketing. "Within the near future, we anticipate having an in-house team dedicated to handling clients' Metaverse and VR/AR needs."

