Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by MPC Container Ships ASA

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Dividend amount: NOK 3.00 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 4 February 2022
Ex-date: 7 February 2022
Record date: 8 February 2022
Payment date: 10 February 2022 (on or about)
Date of board resolution: 2 February 2022
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
For further information, please contact ir@mpc-container.com.
About MPC Container Ships ASA:
MPC Container Ships ASA (ticker code "MPCC") is a leading container tonnage provider with a focus on the feeder segment below 5,000 TEU. Its main activity is to own and operate a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters. The Company is registered and has its business office in Oslo, Norway. For more information, please see our website: www.mpc-container.com.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
View original content:
SOURCE Cision AB