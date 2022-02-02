Hagerty Names its U.S. 'Top Gear' Agents for 2022

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, a leading automotive enthusiast brand, specialty car insurer, and membership organization for car lovers, has named its Top Gear Agents for 2022, based on their outstanding past year performance.

For usage guidelines, please refer to the Logo section of our Brand Guide. (PRNewsfoto/Hagerty) (PRNewswire)

"These elite agents are the best in the business," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "Their expertise and diligence are critical to our purpose of saving driving and preserving car culture for future generations, and we appreciate everything they do."

This year's Top Gear Agent list includes:

Gingerbread Insurance Agency LLC

CoVerica Inc

Full Octane Insurance LLC

The Phoenix Insurance

Farris Insurance Agency

Larry S Helms & Associates

A Newton & Young Insurance LLC

Classic Automobile Insurance Agency

Primary Source Insurance Agency

Greg Allen Insurance Agency

John Abrams & Associates Insurance

Stonewall Insurance Group Inc

HWI Motorsports

Bankers Insurance LLC

Bearingstar Insurance

Electric Insurance Agency

Hot Rod Insurance

Roger Schmitz

Schmidt Brothers Insurance Services

Inszone Insurance Services

Top Gear agencies have access to co-op marketing dollars, a dedicated account executive, preferred placement on Hagerty's online agent locator, spotlights on Hagerty's social media channels, a VIP membership to Hagerty Drivers Club® and more.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY )

Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and preserve car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, the Amelia Concours d'Elegance, the Concours d'Elegance of America, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorworks Revival, the Hagerty Drivers Foundation and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com , or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hagerty