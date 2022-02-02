EYEBUYDIRECT ROLLS OUT DOUBLE CREDITS MONTH

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has rolled out "Double Credits" this month in which customers will earn double the credits through the brand's Referral Program . Today through February 28, customers who refer family and friends to the site will receive a $20 credit (twice the typical $10) for referrals.

EyeBuyDirect (PRNewsfoto/EyeBuyDirect) (PRNewswire)

Anyone is eligible to participate in this campaign whether they are an existing customer or a new fan of the brand. Family or friends referred to EyeBuyDirect.com who register an account through their personalized referral link will receive $10 in credits immediately.

"We've launched several exciting collections recently and have more on the way, so it's a great time to start earning referral rewards through our program. It is free to refer people and has easy rules so you always know where you stand," said Jim Merk, Brand Director at EyeBuyDirect. "You will be earning enough EBD credits to get free glasses before you know it."

EyeBuyDirect's Referral Program takes just a few minutes to sign up. Those who are referred get $10 for joining, with the one referring receiving $10 for every referral during regular periods and $20 for every referral during Double Credits month, once the referred friend shops at EyeBuyDirect. New referrals receive an added welcome perk, like 15% off and free shipping for joining; and the referrer can get even more money, like $50 extra for every five referrals. Consumers can easily track referrals and check their status through their account page.

For additional information about EyeBuyDirect's Referral Program, visit https://www.eyebuydirect.com/referral-program .

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 3,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com and find us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EyeBuyDirect