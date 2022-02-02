Enaura Bridal "Un-VEILS" At-Home Wedding Dress Shopping Platform, NOVA by Enaura

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Enaura Bridal launches its stand-alone online wedding dress shopping experience, NOVA by Enaura. Unlike any other e-commerce bridal site, NOVA effectively brings the full-service wedding dress and accessory shopping experience into the home with a streamlined and intuitive body-measurement technique as well as dress home try-on options for brides-to-be and their friends and families.

Since its first collection of bridal gowns hit the market in 2013, Enaura Bridal has wowed retailers and clients with intricately detailed gowns that evoke a sense of timelessness without conforming to the norm. Their newest venture, NOVA by Enaura, will feature a capsule collection of sleek, minimalist and elegant wedding gowns ranging from $2,000-$3,000. New dress styles will be added to the website frequently following the latest trends.

"To date there has not been an e-commerce platform that offered an end-to-end online shopping experience for bridal wear," says Enaura Bridal founder Sohil Mistry. "With NOVA by Enaura, we have set our sights on designing and creating a full-service, online retail space for brides looking for that sensory bridal gown shopping experience from the comfort of their home. NOVA offers gorgeous, customizable, made-to-order gowns, home try-on dresses that arrive days after ordering, and guidance on taking accurate measurements to ensure every bride gets a beautiful fit. We're excited to pave the way in the bridal space with this refreshing vision, grounded in the quality and craftsmanship that have become synonymous with our brand."

Before ordering their dream dress, brides-to-be can sample dress styles that will be delivered within days to their home. Customers will have three days to try on their pieces and once they decide on the final design, the website's technology will allow brides to find their exact measurements to ensure a stress-free sizing experience. Brides can then choose to customize their dream gown's neckline, train and other elements. The elevated level of customization, customer service and quality will mirror that from a physical bridal store.

NOVA by Enaura also offers rentals of accessories including veils and belts. Mistry, who is also the founder and designer of Blossom Veils, noted that over the years, customers wanted these accents but were sometimes reluctant to invest in them because the likelihood of wearing them again is slim. The rental option is another way NOVA by Enaura is catering to modern brides who are value or sustainably motivated.

About NOVA Bridal:

NOVA by Enaura offers an elevated online bridal experience made possible by providing brides-to-be with gowns available to try on at home in addition to user-friendly customization and sizing assistant features. Combining our extensive industry experience and our considerate online services, we are able to replicate the elevated level of customization, customer service and quality that you can expect from a physical bridal store.

