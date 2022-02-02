All American Entertainment Celebrates 20th Anniversary in 2022

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All American Entertainment (AAE) is pleased to announce that in 2022, they will celebrate their 20th anniversary. Founded in August of 2002, the Durham-based speakers bureau has grown significantly over two decades, booking more than $200M in talent and speakers for the world's leading Fortune 500 corporations, universities, associations, and event professionals. In recent years, the company has booked celebrities, thought-leaders, and industry experts, including Bob Woodward, Diane Guerrero, Daymond John, Trevor Noah, Ken Jeong, and Mindy Kaling.

"The entertainment industry has changed a lot over the past twenty years," says Greg Friedlander, Founder and CEO. "We have worked hard to stay ahead of these changes, like supporting virtual events and finding the top speakers on topics that matter. We help our clients be successful no matter what type of event they plan."

In 2021, AAE grew headcount by 35% to meet surging demand for entertainment. Business from repeat clients nearly doubled (+93%) over the past twelve months. Additionally, 97% of AAE clients say they would recommend AAE to a friend or colleague. The company has been named to Business North Carolina's "Best Employers" list in 2021 and has been recognized in recent years by both the Triangle Business Journal and Inc. for both workplace excellence and sizable company growth.

"It has been exciting to watch the company and our team grow," said Margo Dunnigan, COO. "From the very beginning, we have focused on hiring people based on fit within our company culture. I think that's a big reason why we have been successful."

"Shifting to virtual, we wanted to make sure we had a big enough speaker for the saturated virtual (event) market," said Allie Donahue, Marketing Manager, Bennett Thrasher. "Between things like rehearsals and other forms of preparation that we weren't necessarily aware of, we felt like we had a partner through it all which was really helpful. Working with AAE helped us take it to the next level and secure a speaker who wowed our audience."

In recognition of their milestone anniversary, the company invites event and meeting organizers, as well as professional speakers, to share their insights about booking talent and speakers in the first AAE State of the Speaking Industry Benchmark Report to be published later this year. All survey participants will receive an advance copy of the findings. To participate, please visit https://aae.link/state-of-speaking-survey .

"I'm excited to see what changes the next twenty years bring to our industry," Friedlander added. "I know the team here will be ready for them, no matter what."



All American Entertainment (AAE) is a full-service speakers bureau and talent booking agency, exclusively representing the interests of meeting and event professionals to select, book and execute events with keynote speakers and entertainment that will leave a lasting impact on their audiences. As one of the largest global talent buyers, AAE has booked over $200M of celebrity talent on behalf of thousands of the most respected companies and organizations in the world. Since 2002, AAE has connected thousands of live and virtual events around the world with their perfect speaker, host, celebrity, or performer. In 2022, AAE proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary.

