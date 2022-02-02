Aircuity CEO on 2022: Big Focus on ESG & Decarbonization for our Life Sciences and Higher Ed Clients When creating a plan to reduce carbon emissions, target labs and energy efficiency first

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircuity (www.aircuity.com), the leader in creating healthy and sustainable buildings, today released a statement noting the increased urgency with which its customers are addressing their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) requirements, and the rapid progress they are making toward stated goals, by tackling building emissions. In 2021 Aircuity helped several top-20 Life Sciences companies establish programs to reduce carbon and create healthier spaces for their occupants.

Based on Aircuity's two decades of helping clients achieve significant efficiency gains, the company shared that research labs, vivaria, and now even clean rooms, are the best places for Life Sciences firms to start when looking to substantially reduce carbon emissions. As an example, one Aircuity client recently saw a 5X Net Present Value (NPV) return on every dollar invested in ventilation optimization while also advancing its social goals. Using an "energy efficiency first" strategy before implementing other carbon reduction measures reduces the capital cost of those measures and improves the overall Return on Investment (ROI)/NPV of the decarbonization effort. Other benefits include reduced deferred maintenance, improved sequence of operations and lower life cycle costs, all while creating healthier IAQ for occupants.

"ESG pressures are real and staying below the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold is critically important," said Dan Diehl, CEO of Aircuity. "As companies increasingly adopt standardized sustainability reporting frameworks for investors, we are working to implement proven and impactful strategies which can be quickly implemented. It's important to complete these measures first, so downstream strategies/projects require less capital. There is real power in solving to a new and much lower energy base building load profile."

"Aircuity looks forward to collaborating with customers, architects and engineers to substantially reduce energy use and decarbonize their facilities," stated Diehl. "The climate crisis is perhaps the biggest challenge we will face in our lifetime. It is our great privilege and responsibility to be part of the solution."

ABOUT AIRCUITY

Aircuity is the 20-year leader in reducing carbon emissions and creating healthier indoor environments. Commercial, institutional and lab building owners can protect occupants, improve employee productivity and wellness, lower operating costs, and verifiably reduce energy use by as much as 60 percent. Headquartered in Newton, MA, Aircuity's solutions have benefited organizations such as Google, Amazon, SUNY, Eli Lilly, Durst Organization, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of California-Irvine. For additional information on the company and its solutions, please visit: www.aircuity.com.

