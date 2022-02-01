SILVERPOINT SENIOR LIVING AND JOURNEY CAPITAL PROUDLY ANNOUNCE THEIR NEW INDEPENDENT LIVING OPENING AT EDITION OF SAGINAW AND PHASE 2 BEGINS WITH THE GROUNDBREAKING OF ASSISTED LIVING

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Journey Capital and SilverPoint Senior Living proudly announces the opening of their Phase I and the groundbreaking of their Phase II campus, Edition of Saginaw. This campus is on 6.15 acres at 824 W McLeroy Blvd. in Saginaw, Texas.

Phase I includes 22 Independent Living one- and two-bedroom cottages. These cottages include a garage, spacious floor plans, and warm welcoming finishes throughout. Residents of Edition will be moving in during the upcoming week and will enjoy a host of amenities:

Weekly Housecleaning

All Utilities Included

Dog Park

Walking Trails

Club House

Resident led Engagement

Groundbreaking kicked off phase 2 of the project In January which includes apartments for 74 Assisted Living and Memory Care residents along with a variety of common areas. The new 57,000 square foot community is expected to open Fall of 2023. Included Amenities:

Fitness Gym

Activity Room

Salon

Covered Porch with spacious, beautifully landscaped outdoor areas

Coffee Shop

Theater

This will mark the fourth collaboration and partnership between SilverPoint and Journey Capital. "Edition of Saginaw will offer deluxe amenities and the maintenance-free lifestyle that today's active seniors demand, we're thrilled to be the first Senior Living Community in Saginaw," said Anand Patel, of Journey Capital. "Saginaw is a thriving city, with lots of exciting developments happening, we are proud to be a part of this great community."

Shawn Corzine, CEO of SilverPoint, added "The Edition of Saginaw is a community that SilverPoint Senior Living is thrilled to see become a reality. SilverPoint's background is in a small town that has experienced rapid growth, so we understand how vital it is to stay rooted in the community. We are honored to care for the teachers, business leaders, homemakers, civic and church leaders who have made such an impact on Saginaw throughout the years as well as welcoming newcomers to the area. We are also excited to be able to impact the leaders of today in Saginaw as we offer employment to over 50 employees at the community."

About Journey Capital

Journey Capital is a Dallas-based real estate investment, development, and acquisition firm specializing in senior living. Every project is a journey unto itself, with critical waypoints along the way. When complete, they become gateways for our residents to forge new connections and explore new paths along their own journeys.

About SilverPoint Senior Living

SilverPoint Senior Living is a Texas senior living management company that specializes in operating independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. Their management services include portfolio management; development and acquisition; accounting and financial; marketing and sales; and IT and digital transformation. SilverPoint is strongly committed to its five core values of family, purpose, fun, integrity, and dignity, and is known for its signature Engaged Life program in which residents enjoy a person-centered care approach designed to make their lifestyle more like home. It is also a certified 2021 Great Place to Work®. For more information about SilverPoint Senior Living, please visit www.silverpointsl.com or call 830-730-4472

