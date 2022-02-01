<span class="legendSpanClass">Leading analytics platform in Telecom, Facilities, and Solar Roofing inspection experiences record growth and appoints new VP of Sales and Marketing</span>

Pointivo Records 100% Growth, Welcomes Telecom Veteran Pat Lien <span class="legendSpanClass">Leading analytics platform in Telecom, Facilities, and Solar Roofing inspection experiences record growth and appoints new VP of Sales and Marketing</span>

, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pointivo, the leading software platform provider for asset inspection using AI and computer vision, today announced it has experienced 100% growth in both sales and transaction volumes the third year in a row, processing over 120,000 assets in 2021. This is on the heels of welcoming Telecom industry veteran Pat Lien as VP of Sales and Marketing in January.

Pointivo, the leading analytics platform in Telecom, Facilities, and Solar Roofing inspection, Logo (PRNewswire)

The company has experienced significant growth by expanding in key verticals including telecom, facilities, and solar roofing. With 5G's expansion rapidly setting new industry standards, Pointivo is poised to make telecom a pillar of its growth strategy going forward.

Previously, as a co-founder of a wireless technology start-up, Lien co-led the company to a "C" round valuation of over $270 million in just over two years. Pat has also held executive positions with B+T Group, Black & Veatch, GSG, R.W. Beck, CAVU, and Arcadis.

"I am extremely excited to welcome Pat to the team as we also experience record growth in our business," said Dan Ciprari, CEO and Co-Founder, Pointivo. "We analyzed over 120,000 assets including over 30,000 telecom towers in the last year and are seeing very strong growth across all customer segments, especially telecom."

Pointivo's success in the telecom space is also attributed to its ability to deliver at scale, outpacing the market by consistently generating full tower digital twins with AI driven analytics within 8-48 hours, accelerating business processes and analytics for its clients.

"I'm thrilled to join Pointivo at this time of tremendous growth and opportunity in telecom," Lien commented.

Pointivo's proprietary technology is behind the industry-leading offerings that provide inspection capabilities for residential and commercial building envelope, telecom infrastructure, energy, and utilities. The company recently landed its 10th patent , increasing its ownership of core capabilities in the drone analytics market, and has several other US and foreign patent applications pending.

Lien holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of West Florida, and a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the U.S. Naval Academy. He is a Retired Navy Commander, a former F-14 Radar Intercept Officer, and a "Top Gun" Graduate.

To learn more visit pointivo.com .

About Pointivo

Pointivo's analytics platform is built by a world-class team of AI and computer vision software experts pioneering AI-driven 3D analytics technologies for physical asset inspection. We give companies a deeper understanding of their assets to drive revenue, operational efficiencies, and cost reductions. Combining machine learning, computer vision, and advanced analytics, our customers are innovators and rely on our platform and applications to deliver insights that enhance business processes and decisions relating to measurement, damage detection, assessment, inventory management, budgeting, and risk mitigation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pointivo