Newport Healthcare Announces In-Network Participation Agreement with First Health, Continuing Efforts to Increase Mental Health Treatment Accessibility & Affordability

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based healing centers for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, continues its quest to increase mental health treatment accessibility and affordability for families with a new network participation agreement with the First Health Network. The agreement went into effect on December 1, 2021 and gives First Health clients and their members access to Newport's full continuum of nationwide adolescent and young adult residential and outpatient mental health treatment offerings.

"We appreciate the opportunity to partner with First Health to increase accessibility to treatment, particularly at a time when we're experiencing unprecedented mental health issues among youth and young adults," said Joe Procopio, Chief Executive Officer of Newport Healthcare. "Our dedication to our mission of empowering young people and restoring families has never been greater."

As one of the nation's largest and most respected preferred provider organization (PPO) networks, First Health offers provider network access and management services to over 350 payer clients representing over 5.5 million members.

Newport Healthcare's licensed and accredited teen and young adult treatment programs integrate evidence-based therapeutic modalities—including Attachment-Based Family Therapy which strengthens the parent-child relationship—with academic or career support and experiential activities to promote sustainable healing. Outcomes data compiled in collaboration with Drexel University found that clients who complete treatment at Newport experience improvement in their mental health scores and well-being that exceed levels of clinical significance.

"Newport Healthcare shares our commitment to increase the accessibility of high-quality mental health care to produce superior outcomes for our members," said Jared Fritz, Director of Network Operations for First Health. "We look forward to working together."

Newport treats individuals ages 12-27 who are struggling with trauma, depression, anxiety, and co-occurring eating disorder or substance use issues and has established numerous partnerships with health insurance plans to serve families in need. These collaborative relationships optimize benefit coverage for families and have resulted in 96% of Newport's clients utilizing insurance to pay for services.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare, including Newport Academy and Newport Institute, provides evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach with individualized, integrated programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic or career support, and experiential practices. Newport's nationwide residential and outpatient treatment programs bring teens and young adults from self-destruction to self-esteem, addressing the underlying causes of high-risk behavior from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Newport's primary mission is to empower lives and restore families.

