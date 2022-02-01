Lumina Gold Appoints Ausenco to Lead the Pre-Feasibility Study

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that after a competitive bidding process, the Company has appointed Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco") to lead the Cangrejos Pre-feasibility study ("PFS"). Ausenco was responsible for the waste rock, tailings management and site infrastructure portions of the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and is already familiar with the Cangrejos project. In addition to these project areas, Ausenco will also serve as the lead author for the NI 43-101 technical report with its professionals acting as Qualified Persons for Infrastructure (Section 18) and Market Studies (Section 19), as well as portions of Mineral Processing (Section 13), Recovery Methods (Section 17), Environmental Studies, Permitting, and Social or Community Impacts (Section 20), Capital and Operating Costs (Section 21), and Economic Analysis (Section 22).

As part of the PFS work for the project, Lumina and Ausenco have agreed to complete trade-off and optimization studies around the following areas:

Process plant layout and siting with the aim of reducing the plant footprint

Overall review of metallurgical test work with the aim to simplify the process flowsheet

Gravity gold recovery circuit cost/benefit analysis and gravity gold treatment method

Gold-copper extraction/recovery circuit optimization, including saprolite and sap-rock processing

Molybdenum concentrate circuit cost/benefit analysis

HPGR processing cost/benefit analysis vs SAG/ball mill circuit

Process plant throughput optimization based on current information with the aim to identify CAPEX and OPEX reductions versus 2020 PEA

Review of the 2020 PEA filter plant and dry stack tailings design and identify optimization opportunities, including evaluating potential conventional slurry tailings and dry stack sites

The drilling program is continuing at Cangrejos with four rigs now working on site. To date, approximately 4,700 metres have been drilled across 9 completed holes and 3 holes that are in progress. Lumina continues to expect the completion of the PFS in early 2023.

About Ausenco

Ausenco is a global company redefining what's possible. Its team is based across 26 offices in 14 countries, with projects in over 80 locations worldwide. Combining their deep technical expertise with a 30-year track record, Ausenco provides innovative, value-add consulting and engineering studies and project delivery, asset operations and maintenance solutions to the mining & metals, oil & gas and industrial sectors.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/.

