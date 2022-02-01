Grupo Comercial Chedraui Announces Its Inclusion In Bloomberg's 2022 Gender Equality Index (GEI)

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: CHEDRAUIB) ("Chedraui") announces its inclusion in Bloomberg's 2022 gender equality index (GEI). The inclusion shows the Company commitment to ensure a fair and equal workplace to everyone.

Bloomberg's gender equality index focuses its analysis across five pillars: i) female leadership & talent pipeline, ii) equal pay & gender pay parity, iii) inclusive culture, iv) anti-sexual harassment policies, and v) pro-women brand. In 2022 the index contains 418 companies, including 10 Mexican companies, among which, proudly stands Chedraui.

Chedraui reaffirms its commitment to enable best-in-class practices in gender equality, social responsibility and sustainability. Even though there is still work to be done, the strong fundamentals that have been implemented in the past allows us to be recognized through the addition to the index for the first time in its history.

About Grupo Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui S.A.B. de C.V. trades on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHDRAUIB"; the Company as of December 31, 2021 was operating 715 stores in both Mexico and the US.

