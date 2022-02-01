Forum Health Asheville Welcomes Functional and Integrative Physician Clayton W. Bell MD

FLINT, Mich., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health Asheville, a Forum Health network integrative and functional medicine practice, welcomes Clayton W. Bell, MD as a provider.

Dr. Bell joins John L. Wilson, Jr., MD, FAAFP and Kamila Fiore, APRN-C at the Forum Health Asheville, previously Great Smokies Medical Center.

"I'm thrilled to have Dr. Bell join our practice," said Dr. Wilson. "His experience in Western medicine and Eastern medicine is perfect for our functional approach to patient healing."

"My personal and medical experiences have had a profound impact on my belief in activating and empowering the person to heal themselves from the inside out," said Dr. Bell. "Forum Health understands this, so I couldn't think of a better fit."

Dr. Bell attended the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, completed his residency at the Central Maine Medical Center and a fellowship at the University of Kansas Medical Center. He is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Board of Integrative Medicine, and received the Society of Integrative Oncology Young Investigator Forum Award.

"Dr. Bell brings extensive experience to our Forum Health Asheville location," said Adam Puttkammer, president of Forum Health. "His dedication to his patients and passion to improve their health is evident and makes him the perfect fit in the Forum Health family."

Dr. Bell is a member of the American Board of Physician Specialties: Integrative Medicine, American Board of Family Physicians, American Academy of Family Physicians, Institute of Functional Medicine, Society of Integrative Oncology, National Ayurvedic Medical Association, and the Tennessee Pain Society.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Bell he embodies the dedication to whole-person healing that Forum Health stands for," said Phil Hagerman, chief executive officer at Forum Health.

