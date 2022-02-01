DMI Named as Energage 2022 Top Workplaces USA

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global digital transformation solutions company, announced today that it has earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

Top Workplaces 2022 (PRNewswire)

DMI's success is only possible because of our exceptional people.

For nearly 20 years, DMI has served as a trusted digital transformation partner and service provider, executing industry-leading solutions for clients around the globe, including over a hundred Fortune 1000 companies and all 15 U.S. federal executive departments.

"DMI's success is only possible because of our exceptional people. It's the talent and winning attitude they exhibit every single day that allows us to build lasting partnerships with our clients and help shape the digital leaders of tomorrow," said Sunny Bajaj, founder and CEO of DMI. "As we continue to build an innovative and diverse company, we are honored to receive this recognition. It is a testament to our vision for building a people-centered culture while attracting, retaining and developing world-class teams."

DMI is also a recipient of the Top Workplaces for Remote Work 2021, which celebrates Top Workplaces whose workforce consists of at least 50% of survey responders as either "Mostly Remote" or "Fully Remote".

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

About DMI

DMI is a global technology solutions company that specializes in digital strategy, design, transformation and support. Utilizing expertise in the areas of AI & Analytics, Commerce, Experience, Managed Services, Transformation, and Government, DMI delivers intelligent digital transformation solutions that meet organizations where they are. Born digital, DMI has been delivering mission-critical, enterprise grade solutions since 2002 for more than a hundred Fortune 1,000 enterprises and all fifteen U.S. federal departments. DMI has grown to 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as market leader as well as a Top Place to Work by the Washington Post. www.DMInc.com

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that helps organizations build and brand Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact:

Lara Plathe

515-453-2042

lplathe@strategicamerica.com

DMI is a global technology solutions company that specializes in digital strategy, design, transformation and support. (PRNewsfoto/DMI) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DMI