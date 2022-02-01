Community-led growth - a year in review for The Alliance

SAN FRANCISICO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dynamic of business has changed: people expect an open and authentic experience with brands, and with their peers. The long-standing notion of speaking to your 'audience' is becoming less and less relevant.

Step forward community-led growth: a game-changing, go-to-market strategy that relies on a supportive community for customer acquisition, expansion, and retention.

And that innovative approach has been the driving force behind the dizzying expansion of The Alliance - a professional development platform focusing on education, collaboration and peer-backed career progression - which last year turned over $3M in courses - and hit $1M ARR for membership.

Already home to thriving communities Product Marketing Alliance, Sales Enablement Collective, Product-Led Alliance, AI Accelerator Institute, and Future of SaaS, The Alliance launched three new spaces in 2021: Customer Success Collective, CMO Alliance, and B2B Marketing Alliance.

Over the past year, that adds up to:

70,000+ community members, and 8,000+ paid members.

48 virtual and in-person events with 65,000 attendees.

12 new courses launched, with 5,000+ alumni.

But we're not stopping there.

2022 will see the creation of three more new communities: Developer Marketing Alliance, GTM Academy and (how could we not?), Community-Led Alliance - bringing our total to 11.

Richard King, Founder & CEO of The Alliance, said: "For us at The Alliance, community is top of mind, always has been, and will continue to be. Our communities create spaces where like-minded professionals can flourish through sharing ideas and experiences.

"They continue to grow organically, and allow access to our expert-led, independent content, along with virtual and in-person events, along with gold-standard educational offerings. Not only that, we're a trusted professional development ally to a blend of prosumers and enterprise customers (with accounts held by the likes of TikTok, Zendesk, and Zuora).

"We always have new ideas bubbling under the surface, and we collaborate with our communities, members and ambassadors every step of the way. What a year - now bring on 2022!"

About The Alliance

Officially launched in November 2021, The Alliance is the world's most forward-thinking professional development platform for high-growth organizations and individuals worldwide.

Through market-leading accredited courses, unrivaled membership plans, industry-shaping reports, thriving communities, and first-class events, we're redefining the way companies access education and scale.

Contact

Richard King

richard@allienceled.io

View original content:

SOURCE The Alliance