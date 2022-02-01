The Cheapest Botox In Bellevue And Kirkland

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of Botox injections take place every year. With powerful anti-aging properties, Botox is highly sought after by adults of all ages. One of the downsides of Botox injections is that they are often pricey and patients must repeat the treatment roughly every three months to maintain their results. To make Botox more accessible and affordable in 2022, Northwest Face & Body offers the cheapest Botox Bellevue and Kirkland provides.

The average cost of Botox injections in Washington State is $350-$580. This pricing accounts for one session and often one area (or two small ones). When Botox must be maintained, this price point can make it difficult for many patients to keep the look they want, or even treat chronic conditions like migraines and hyperhidrosis.

Northwest Face & Body offers Botox prices significantly lower than the state average to make affording regular Botox appointments feasible. Botox pricing in Bellevue and Kirkland is as follows:

20 Units: $219

30 Units: $299

Botox injections at Northwest Face & Body are performed by master injectors with years of experience with Botox and dermal fillers. Patients are often more than satisfied with their cosmetic injections at Northwest Face & Body. One patient review says, "Great experience. I got the Botox and fillers here. Saw immediate changes. Highly recommend!" Another reviewer says, "A welcoming space with professional and polite staff. They explained to me in detail what my skin needed. I even had to frown and move my eyes up and down. I highly recommend the clinic and I will be back for sure!"

About Northwest Face & Body: Northwest Face & Body is a premier plastic surgery practice and medical spa located in Kirkland, WA. With a thirty year history and located on the shores of Lake Washington, Northwest Face & Body offers the cheapest Botox injections with a high end experience unlike any other. Their master injectors include aesthetic medicine physicians, registered nurses, and physician assistants all dedicated to providing you the best possible results and care.

