Centric Financial Corporation Announces 4th Quarter and Year End 2021 Results

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Financial Corporation ("Centric" or "the Company") (OTC: CFCX), the parent company of Centric Bank ("the Bank"), today reported net income for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, of $3.8 million, or $0.45, per basic and diluted share and $10.3 million, or $1.23 per basic and $1.22 per diluted share, respectively.

Highlights of Performance:

Net income of $3.8 million an increase of $4.5 million over the prior quarter. Net income increased $1.0 million , or 37%, over fourth quarter 2020, an increase of $0.12 per basic and diluted share.

Net interest margin increased 40 basis points over prior quarter, and 83 basis points over fourth quarter 2020, ending the quarter at 4.47%.

Cost of deposits remained at 0.38% for the current and prior quarter and improved 5 basis points from the fourth quarter 2020.

Return on Average Assets of 1.50% for fourth quarter 2021 increased 45 basis points over fourth quarter 2020. Year-end 2021 ROAA was 0.96%, a 2 basis points increase over year-end 2020.

Fourth quarter Return on Average Equity of 16.45% increased 22% over fourth quarter 2020. Year-end 2021 ROAE of 11.39% rose 26 basis points over last year.

Tangible book value per share ended the quarter at $11.17 , increasing $0.45 per share from the previous quarter and increasing $1.23 per share, or 12.4%, over year end 2020.

Organic loan growth increased $66 million , or 9%, over the prior year-end.

Patricia A. Husic, President & CEO of Centric Financial Corporation and Centric Bank, stated, "Centric Financial had a good fourth quarter which contributed to our solid results for 2021. Loans, net of PPP, grew by 9% or $66 million for the year. The core growth was comprised of primarily commercial real estate loans totaling $57.6 million and C&I loans of $17.6 million, in our markets. We continue to focus on strategic and intentional loan growth and discipline in the pricing of our loans, yielding 4.58% at year-end excluding PPP. The non-interest-bearing deposits grew by $33.5 million or 17%, which was a strong contributor to reducing our cost of funds to 0.40%, a decrease of 44%, from 0.71% at year-end 2020. Our net interest margin remained solid at 3.75% at year end, without PPP, and best in class amongst our peers, with no change in 2021. SBA loan activity has increased during the year, growing fee income by $427 thousand. Centric will continue to focus efforts on further reducing our non-performing assets in 2022. Both tangible book value and earnings per share experienced positive momentum in 2021, with growth rates of 12.4% and 17.29%, respectively. Our team will continue to be laser focused on executing our strategic plan, delivering smart profitable growth and financial results to our shareholders."

Results of Operations – Fourth Quarter

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $3.8 million, or $0.45 per basic and diluted share, an increase of $4.5 million over the third quarter. Compared to fourth quarter 2020 net income increased $1.0 million, or 37%, and $0.12 per basic and diluted share. Pre-tax pre-provision income of $5.4 million increased $239 thousand over the third quarter and increased $1.6 million over fourth quarter 2020 due to higher interest income.

Net interest income for the quarter was $11.0 million, an increase of $611 thousand over the prior quarter. PPP loan servicing fees contributed $2.3 million to interest income in the fourth quarter and $1.6 million in the third quarter. During the quarter Centric sold a $16.6 million pool of PPP loans which contributed $1.2 million of the total PPP income. Compared to fourth quarter 2020 net interest income increased $1.7 million and is due to higher PPP income along with increased interest on CRE lending of $740 thousand. This resulted in an increase to the net interest margin of 83 basis points. The major influences were organic loan growth of $66 million, and a reduction in the cost of funds.

Noninterest income totaled $802 thousand for the fourth quarter, decreasing 9% from the third quarter 2021 and 32% from the fourth quarter 2020. The quarter was impacted by a loss of the sale of PPP loans of $104 thousand and a loss on the sale of equity securities of $93 thousand which were offset somewhat by increased gains on sale of SBA loans by $120 thousand. Compared to fourth quarter 2020 noninterest income declined $379 thousand which is largely the result of gains and losses on investments with fourth quarter 2020 producing a gain of $295 thousand.

Noninterest expense of $6.4 million for the fourth quarter 2021 increased from the third quarter by $294 thousand. This was driven by an increase in loan expenses of $257 thousand and increased SBA mortgage servicing amortization expense of $98 thousand which were offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits expense of $171 thousand.

Compared to fourth quarter 2020, noninterest expenses decreased $268 thousand which was influenced by reduced salaries and benefits expense of $425 thousand due to lower incentive compensation, reduced marketing and advertising expenses by $125 thousand, somewhat offset by increased lending expenses of $210 thousand. Fourth quarter 2020 saw elevated other operating expenses due to the prepayment penalty of $164 thousand on early termination of borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank.

Results of Operations – Year to Date

Year-to-date 2021 net income was $10.3 million, or $1.23 and $1.22 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $1.05 per basic and diluted share for the prior year. Provision for credit loss expense increased $4.5 million year over year.

Net interest income of $42.2 million increased $8.4 million, or 25%, over the prior year. This was driven by a $6.1 million increase in interest and fees on loans, which included an increase in PPP income of $4.5 million and $1.6 million in core lending income. Interest expense on deposits decreased $1.7 million due to the decline of 27 basis points in average cost. Net interest margin ended the year at 4.11%, a 46-basis point improvement from the 3.65% achieved during 2020.

Noninterest income for 2021 totaled $3.6 million, consistent with 2020. Mortgage income increased $203 thousand, from the production and sale of residential mortgage loans. The gain on sale of SBA loans increased $426 thousand over last year excluding the impact of the PPP pool sale. Cash management income increased $146 thousand while the gain on sale of all securities decreased $367 thousand.

Noninterest expense totaled $25.1 million, an increase of 10%, or $2.3 million, over 2020. The Bank's largest noninterest expense is salaries and benefits which rose 6%, or $852 thousand. The limited increase was due to a reduction in incentive expense compared to 2020. Healthcare costs rose $145 thousand year over year. FDIC assessment expense increased $330 thousand based on deposit growth. Loan and collection costs increased $362 thousand. License and software fees increased $232 thousand, with $118 thousand related to PPP activity.

Asset Quality

Year-to-date 2021, provision expense amounted to $7.6 million, an increase of $4.5 million from the $3.1 million expensed in 2020. The increase year over year was related to replenishment of the provision from charge offs recorded in the third quarter. The coverage ratio for the allowance for loan and lease loss is 1.42% of the total loan portfolio, normalizing as the balance of PPP loans has declined to under $40 million. The balance for allowance for loan and lease losses was $12.4 million, an increase of $1.9 million from December 31, 2020. Management believes the allowance for loan and lease losses on December 31, 2021 adequately reflects the inherent risk in the loan portfolio.

On December 31, 2021, nonperforming assets totaled $12.9 million, a decline of $969 thousand from the third quarter. Total nonperforming assets were 1.31% of total assets at year end. The increase in percentage of total assets is the result of the decline in total asset as seen in the table below.



At Period End

Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Asset Quality (in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Nonaccrual Loans $ 12,672 $ 10,389 $ 10,178 $ 10,120 $ 10,811 Restructured loans still accruing 184 187 188 - 134 Loans 90+ days past due & still accruing - 3,249 4,692 1,937 1,423 OREO - - - - - Total Nonperforming Assets $ 12,856 $ 13,825 $ 15,057 $ 12,057 $ 12,369 Total Assets 983,201 1,111,518 1,110,872 1,122,986 1,118,012 Nonperforming assets/total assets 1.31% 1.24% 1.36% 1.07% 1.11%

Balance Sheet

At the conclusion of 2021 the bank's balance sheet had declined to $983 million from $1.1 billion at year-end 2020. The decline of PPP through forgiveness and the $16.6 million sale along with growth in core deposits allowed all wholesale funding to be released during the year. The reduction year over year in wholesale funding was $232 million. Borrowings decreased $20 million over the same period. Total assets decreased $128 million from prior quarter-end for the reasons described above. Compared to last quarter, cash and cash equivalents declined $79 million related to the release of wholesale funding which were held in interest bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit.

Total loans ended the period at $875 million, a decline of $44 million from prior quarter. PPP loan reductions were $42 million. Year over year, core loan growth increased $66 million, or 9%. Commercial loans increased $17.6 million and CRE loans increased $57.6 million over the prior year, while PPP loan balances declined $156 million to $40 million.

Total deposits ended the period at $815 million, down $122 million from the prior quarter driven by a reduction in wholesale deposits. Money market accounts grew by 47%, or $77 million, from the prior year end, while noninterest deposits increased 17%, or $33 million, demonstrating retention and expansion of core deposits. Noninterest deposits to total deposits attained 28.2% at year end, compared to 24.2% and 21.2% for the prior quarter and prior year end, respectively.

Shareholders' equity ended the period at $95 million. Year over year equity increased $10.7 million, or 13%. At December 31, 2021, Centric held 307,519 shares of treasury stock with a balance of $2.2 million, repurchased under the Company's stock repurchase plan during 2020. Tangible book value per share of $11.17 increased $0.45 over third quarter and increased $1.23 per share, or 13%, over year end 2020 as a result of increased earnings. Centric Bank remains "Well Capitalized" with total risk-based capital of 13.53% on December 31, 2021.

Centric has provided an Investor Presentation which covers the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 results of operations. The presentation is available on the Company's website at Documents | Centric Bank Investor Relations.

Centric Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

At Period End

Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,077 $ 124,034 $ 82,100 Other investments 41,293 43,102 42,999 Loans 875,026 919,116 964,214 Less: allowance for loan losses (12,407) (11,775) (10,487) Net loans 862,619 907,341 953,727 Premises and equipment 13,036 13,198 13,880 Accrued interest receivable 4,152 4,644 6,016 Mortgage servicing rights 959 1,026 1,124 Goodwill 492 492 492 Other assets 15,573 17,681 17,674 Total Assets $ 983,201 $ 1,111,518 $ 1,118,012







Liabilities





Noninterest-bearing deposits 229,863 226,801 196,367 Interest-bearing demand deposits 219,997 308,396 269,182 Money market and savings 242,689 244,078 165,398 Certificates of deposit 122,600 157,677 295,528 Interest-bearing deposits 585,286 710,151 730,108 Total deposits 815,149 936,952 926,475 Short-term borrowings - 10,000 20,000 Long-term debt & leases 70,250 70,480 83,421 Accrued interest payable 72 200 259 Other liabilities 2,519 2,501 3,354 Total Liabilities 887,990 1,020,133 1,033,509 Total Shareholders' Equity 95,211 91,385 84,503 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 983,201 $ 1,111,518 $ 1,118,012

Centric Financial Corporation Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,

Dec 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020

2021 2020 Interest income















Interest and dividends on securities $ 289 $ 334 $ 349 $ 365 $ 337

$ 1,337 $ 1,097 Interest and fees on loans 11,935 11,311 11,411 11,413 10,501

46,070 39,981 Other 20 32 15 16 20

83 238 Total interest income 12,244 11,677 11,775 11,794 10,858

47,490 41,316 Interest expense















Interest on deposits 820 866 937 981 952

3,604 5,281 Interest on borrowings 402 400 424 501 561

1,727 2,255 Total interest expense 1,222 1,266 1,361 1,482 1,513

5,331 7,536 Net interest income 11,022 10,411 10,414 10,312 9,345

42,159 33,780 Provision for loan losses 604 6,092 450 450 325

7,596 3,100 Net interest income after provision expense 10,418 4,319 9,964 9,862 9,020

34,563 30,680 Noninterest income















Gain on sale of SBA loans 164 116 147 - -

427 105 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 153 157 313 319 305

942 838 Other non-interest income 485 606 462 693 877

2,246 2,641 Noninterest income 802 879 922 1,012 1,182

3,615 3,584 Noninterest expense















Salaries and benefits 3,397 3,569 3,762 3,717 3,822

14,445 13,593 Occupancy and equipment 615 590 593 628 609

2,426 2,223 Professional fees 212 181 202 210 248

805 747 Data processing 312 327 294 280 280

1,213 1,124 Advertising and marketing 55 110 145 171 180

481 454 Other non-interest expense 1,810 1,329 1,349 1,285 1,529

5,773 4,695 Noninterest expense 6,401 6,106 6,345 6,291 6,668

25,143 22,836 Income before taxes 4,819 (908) 4,541 4,583 3,534

13,035 11,428 Income tax expense 991 (197) 943 949 738

2,686 2,371 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,828 $ (711) $ 3,598 $ 3,634 $ 2,796

$ 10,349 $ 9,057

Centric Financial Corporation







Per Share Data & Performance Ratios (Unaudited)



























(Dollars in thousands except per share) Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,

Dec 31, Dec 31, Earnings and Per Share Data 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020

2021 2020 Net income $ 3,828 $ (711) $ 3,598 $ 3,634 $ 2,796

$ 10,349 $ 9,057 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.45 $ (0.08) $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.33

$ 1.23 $ 1.05 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.45 $ (0.08) $ 0.42 $ 0.43 $ 0.33

$ 1.22 $ 1.05 Book value (at period end) $ 11.23 $ 10.78 $ 10.85 $ 10.43 $ 10.00





Tangible book value (at period end) $ 11.17 $ 10.72 $ 10.79 $ 10.38 $ 9.94





Close price (at period end) $ 9.70 $ 9.50 $ 9.75 $ 9.40 $ 8.58





Common shares outstanding 8,481,197 8,477,518 8,475,143 8,452,057 8,448,903





Weighted average shares - basic 8,425,194 8,419,882 8,408,969 8,402,984 8,411,759

8,414,334 8,647,020 Weighted average shares - diluted 8,533,882 8,525,573 8,511,644 8,490,150 8,434,558

8,515,445 8,665,253

















Performance Ratios (period to date)















Return on average assets 1.50% -0.26% 1.29% 1.33% 1.05%

0.96% 0.94% Return on average equity 16.45% -3.04% 15.99% 16.80% 13.44%

11.39% 11.13% Efficiency ratio 53.61% 54.09% 55.63% 55.53% 62.94%

54.70% 61.09%

















Yield on loans 5.27% 4.80% 4.65% 4.76% 4.38%

4.86% 4.64% Yield on average earning assets 4.97% 4.57% 4.45% 4.55% 4.23%

4.63% 4.46% Cost of deposits 0.38% 0.38% 0.40% 0.44% 0.43%

0.40% 0.67% Cost of funds 0.52% 0.51% 0.54% 0.59% 0.61%

0.54% 0.85% Net interest margin 4.47% 4.07% 3.94% 3.98% 3.64%

4.11% 3.65%

















Capital Ratios (at period end)















Shareholders' equity / asset ratio 9.68% 8.22% 8.28% 7.85% 7.56%





Tangible common equity / tangible assets 9.64% 8.18% 8.24% 7.81% 7.52%





Tier I leverage ratio (bank) 10.83% 9.79% 9.62% 9.39% 9.31%





Common tier 1 capital/risk-based capital (bank) 12.28% 11.56% 11.66% 11.59% 11.48%





Tier 1 risk-based capital (bank) 12.28% 11.56% 11.66% 11.59% 11.48%





Total risk-based capital (bank) 13.53% 12.81% 12.89% 12.83% 12.72%























Asset Quality Ratios















Net charge-offs/average loans (period to date) -0.01% 2.31% 0.10% 0.02% 0.26%

0.60% 0.11% Nonperforming assets / total assets (at period end) 1.38% 1.24% 1.36% 1.07% 1.11%





Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.42% 1.28% 1.15% 1.09% 1.09%





Allowance for loan losses / nonaccrual loans 92.45% 113.35% 108.89% 107.52% 97.00%







Centric Financial Corporation





Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Yield / Cost (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Average





Average





Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets













Fed funds & bank balances $ 33,332 $ 20 0.25

$ 31,862 $ 20 0.24 Restricted stock 2,659 35 5.22

3,846 57 5.93 Total securities 41,873 254 2.43

32,936 280 3.40 Total loans 899,496 11,935 5.27

953,608 10,501 4.38 Total Earning Assets 977,360 12,244 4.97

1,022,252 10,858 4.23















Allowance for loan losses (12,004)





(10,955)



Non-earning assets 55,687





51,876



Total Average Assets $ 1,021,043





$ 1,063,173



































Interest-Bearing Liabilities













Checking, money market, savings 464,878 557 0.48

466,405 381 0.32 Certificates of deposit 150,402 263 0.69

203,947 571 1.11 Total interest-bearing deposits 615,280 820 0.53

670,351 952 0.56 Noninterest-bearing deposits 237,722





204,422



Total deposits 853,002 820 0.38

874,773 952 0.43 Total borrowings 72,283 402 2.21

103,257 561 2.15 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 687,564 1,222 0.71

773,608 1,513 0.78 Cost of funds



0.52





0.61 Other liabilities 2,654





1,937



Total Average Liabilities 927,939





979,968



Total Shareholders' Equity 93,104





83,206



Total Avg. Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,021,043





$ 1,063,173



Interest Rate Spread



4.27





3.45 Net Interest Income

$ 11,022





$ 9,345

Interest Rate Margin



4.47





3.64

Centric Financial Corporation





Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Yield / Cost (Unaudited)







Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Average





Average





Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets













Fed funds & bank balances $ 31,825 $ 83 0.26

$ 29,733 $ 238 0.80 Restricted stock 2,969 167 5.64

3,554 197 5.54 Total securities 42,787 1,170 2.73

32,287 900 2.65 Total loans 947,689 46,070 4.86

860,744 39,981 4.64 Total Earning Assets 1,025,271 47,490 4.63

926,319 41,316 4.46















Allowance for loan losses (11,408)





(9,824)



Non-earning assets 65,300





52,108



Total Average Assets $ 1,079,163





$ 968,603



































Interest-Bearing Liabilities













Checking, money market, savings 470,657 2,084 0.44

388,951 1,805 0.46 Certificates of deposit 194,845 1,520 0.78

214,670 3,475 1.62 Total interest-bearing deposits 665,502 3,604 0.54

603,621 5,281 0.87 Noninterest-bearing deposits 237,786





185,514



Total deposits 903,288 3,604 0.40

789,135 5,281 0.67 Total borrowings 81,838 1,727 2.10

95,931 2,255 2.33 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 747,340 5,331 0.71

699,552 7,536 1.07 Cost of funds



0.54





0.85 Other liabilities 3,212





2,193



Total Average Liabilities 988,338





887,259



Total Shareholders' Equity 90,825





81,344



Total Avg. Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,079,163





$ 968,603



Interest Rate Spread



3.92





3.38 Net Interest Income

$ 42,159





$ 33,780

Interest Rate Margin



4.11





3.65

About the Company

Founded in 2007, Centric Financial Corporation, and its subsidiary, Centric Bank, is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $983 million and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and the health care industry. An American Banker 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time Best Places to Work, Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for eight years, and three times ranked a Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Bank by American Banker for financial performance.

Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, loan production offices in Lancaster and Devon, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727, or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements and there can be no assurances that we will be able to continue to successfully execute on our strategic plan. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in current or future market conditions; the residual effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on business and impact to the economy, the effects of competition, development of competing financial products and services; changes in laws and regulations, the interest rate environment; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatilities in the securities markets; other deteriorating economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.

Contact: Patricia A. Husic

President & CEO

717.909.8309

