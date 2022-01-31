VOLT® Lighting Raises Minimum Wage to $20 An Hour, Doubling Florida's Minimum Requirement

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VOLT® Lighting, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, announces that the company's minimum wage will be raised to $20 an hour, effective January 1, 2022, to reflect employees' hard work.

"This salary increase allows me the opportunity to provide a better life for my family and be a better father."

Alan Brynjolfsson, founder/CEO of VOLT®, believes each one of his dedicated employees should be able to have, at the minimum, a living wage– and believes Florida's minimum wage requirement of $10 an hour does not meet that need.

"I knew we were experiencing inflation and factored that in when I was helping my son create an annual budget for himself," said Brynjolfsson. "Realizing some of my employees are making just $15 an hour, I immediately decided to increase wages."

The 2022 Federal Poverty Guideline in the U.S. for a family unit of two people is $18,310 annual salary or $8.80 an hour, according to The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation. Florida's minimum wage is at $10 an hour, and the Federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

"We don't think full-time employees should be living so close to the poverty line," said Brynjolfsson. "Inflation is causing real estate, gas, and food costs to rise; wages need to follow the trend. When employees are not distracted by making ends meet, they can focus on creating a better culture in the workplace and providing a better experience for customers."

VOLT® designs, manufactures, and distributes professional-grade lighting products at factory-direct prices, with four distribution centers in Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Nevada.

"VOLT®'s mission is to deliver such an outstanding experience that our customers become our best advocates," Brynjolfsson said. "Part of the way we achieve this success is by making sure we take care of our employees so that they take care of our customers."

VOLT® has 12,500 5-Star Google Customer Reviews showing this is a winning strategy that helps VOLT® deliver on its mission.

Warehouse Associate, Antonio Stephens said, "This salary increase allows me the opportunity to provide a better life for my family and be a better father. Making $20 an hour changes how I see myself long-term here. It is not waiting years down the line to get just a $1 raise each year. I already feel years invested and never want to leave."

Taking care of employees goes beyond wages. VOLT® offers health, dental, and vision insurance, 401K matching the maximum 4% allowed, 12 paid holidays plus two weeks of personal time off (PTO), and holiday bonus.

VOLT® continues to be a disrupter in the industry and a leader in the community, putting its employees first and improving lives.

About VOLT® Lighting: Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, VOLT® Lighting manufactures and distributes quality indoor and outdoor lighting products and systems. VOLT® is the largest manufacturer of professional landscape lighting in the world, with distribution centers in Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Nevada. For more information, visit www.voltlighting.com or contact the company at 813-978-3700.

