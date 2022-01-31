InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Seasoning Device for Popcorn (TPA-3081)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to thoroughly distribute various popcorn seasonings," said an inventor, from Lakeland, Fla., "so I invented the POPRITE. My design prevents seasoning salts and butter from just sitting on top of a container of popcorn."

The patent pending invention provides an improved way to coat popcorn with butter, salt and other seasonings. In doing so, it ensures that popcorn is completely and evenly flavored. As a result, it increases convenience and it prevents spillage and wastage of the popcorn. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for movie theaters, sporting venues and other commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

