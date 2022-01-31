Cox Automotive Unveils Global Mobility Division to Serve World's Fleets

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive has signalled its future mobility intent with the launch of a new global division – Cox Automotive Mobility – targeting emerging transport technologies. Cox Automotive Mobility will guide the growth of mobility-focused digital and physical services, product development and investments throughout the U.S., UK, Continental Europe, Canada and Mexico, with additional geographic expansion planned in the future.

The announcement of the new global division follows a historic 12 months during which Cox Automotive made several strategic acquisitions, including leading service provider for EV battery lifecycle management, Spiers New Technologies, and specialist cloud-based workflow technology business, FleetMaster. Designed to service OEMs, automotive dealers and fleet providers, Cox Automotive Mobility encompasses four business solution areas – Fleet Services, Fleet Operations, EV Battery Solutions and Emerging Ventures.

"Last year was a landmark year for Cox Automotive Mobility," said Steve Rowley, president of Cox Automotive. "We've built the global tools and engine to power our clients' growth across borders, enabling dealers, automakers and fleet customers to capitalize on business opportunities only Cox Automotive can provide within our fully-integrated Global Mobility architecture. As our partners race toward an ever-changing mobility future, we'll be there to lead them."

Game-changing Mobility Solutions

With Governments worldwide legislating to end the production of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and unveiling environmental targets to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions, the question of electric battery lifecycle management will only intensify. Cox Automotive Mobility's EV Battery Solutions is set to play an important role in addressing these environmental challenges, including pre-treatment battery recycling services. Furthermore, with the health of EV batteries in a growing global EV parc undoubtedly influencing future remarketing values, Cox Automotive's battery health diagnostic tool built in partnership with Spiers New Technologies will become the third-party, industry standard to assess the condition and value EV batteries.

Keeping pace with the changes in the mobility landscape requires agility and flexibility. Changes in vehicle ownership and usership are driving new business models, including short-term rental, vehicle-as-a-service and vehicle subscription. Bolstered by FleetMaster capabilities, the Cox Automotive Mobility platform enables fleet and mobility owners and operators to pivot and adapt their products and services to meet the needs of this ever-changing marketplace; a game-changer for the market.

Global Operations for an Evolving Mobility Landscape

Cox Automotive Mobility is led by President Joe George, who will oversee operational strategy for the division, as well as continuing to run U.S. operations. Paul Humphreys has been appointed to Managing Director of Mobility, Cox Automotive International, overseeing strategy, execution and operations outside the U.S.

"The opportunities for organizations operating in fleet and consumer transport are limitless," said Joe George, President of Cox Automotive Global Mobility. "By combining the scale and expertise of one global vision, with bespoke market-led data and insights, we are enabling a safer, cleaner and more connected transportation ecosystem with operational efficiencies that can be realized for our partners worldwide."

Paul Humphreys, Managing Director of Mobility, Cox Automotive International, added: "More consumers are choosing to use vehicles as and when they need them as opposed to owning them outright. The definition of ownership is being redefined, enabled by ever-evolving finance and lease models. Through Cox Automotive Mobility, we are empowering our customers and partners in the UK and Europe to take advantage of the opportunities the mobility landscape has to offer."

