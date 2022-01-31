BlueSprig Appoints Jason Owen as President & Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSprig, one of the nation's leading providers of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children, announced today that Jason Owen has been appointed President & CEO. Owen succeeds Keith Jones, BlueSprig's Founder, who will become an advisor to the company.

Owen joins BlueSprig from a company offering pediatric health care services, where he most recently served as President of Operations for over four years.

Prior to his previous role, Owen spent time at other well-known health care organizations, including serving as Vice President of Regional Operations at Hanger Orthopedic Group and President of the Southeast Region of Kindred at Home. Owen received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University and earned his Master of Business Administration from the J. Mack Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University.

"Joining the BlueSprig team will undoubtedly be both professionally and personally rewarding as we advance the field of ABA and use research to drive best practices that help children gain developmental skills," said Owen. "I am energized to work with the talented and dedicated BlueSprig teams across the country to grow the number of our physical locations and serve more families while we continue to strive to enhance the quality and reach of our services."

"Jason has an extensive background in health care services and represents the optimal choice to position BlueSprig for its next phase of growth. His passion for the ABA space, coupled with his deep expertise in bringing operational excellence and management leadership to scaling companies, made him an excellent choice to lead BlueSprig," said Ali Satvat, Chair of BlueSprig's Board of Directors.

Satvat continued, "As we welcome Jason to BlueSprig, we are also grateful to our founding CEO, Keith Jones, for his stewardship of BlueSprig since its inception and thank him for his dedication to our team members and the many families who have put their trust in us."

About BlueSprig

BlueSprig, founded in 2017, is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). BlueSprig is committed to providing compassionate, individualized, and evidence-based behavior analysis treatment. Headquartered in Houston, TX, BlueSprig is a nationwide provider in ABA Therapy with 140 locations. For additional information about BlueSprig or to receive updates, visit www.bluesprigautism.com.

