Award-Winning Author Ann W. Jarvie to have First In-Store Book Signing Event--Feb. 12 in Arizona

PHOENIX, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking News: In Arizona, in-person book signings are back and trending, with familiar and rising new authors. To wit is the Feb. 12, 2022 in-store Barnes & Noble/Phoenix event featuring award-winning author Ann W. Jarvie. It will be the first in-store book signing for this up-and-coming author, the first of the new year for the store, and one of the first such events in the country. Jarvie will be signing her new thriller, The Woods of Hitchcock, and debut novel, The Soul Retrieval.

"I'm excited Arizona offers the opportunity for an in-store book signing, the first on my national tour that started last fall in the Southeast, but for safety reasons required virtual, open-air or private venues," said Jarvie. "Despite the challenges, I'm delighted my books have been so well received by readers and book clubs nationwide."

The Woods of Hitchcock is a thriller about a psychically gifted Chicago woman and victim of violence who returns to South Carolina's equestrian country to solve a riddle involving murder, the metaphysical and the secrets of her eccentric family. It is available in hardcover, paperback and ebook formats.

In pre-publication reviews, The Woods of Hitchcock was described as "thoroughly engrossing, hard to put down, complex, intriguing, fascinating with metaphysical elements, and a wild ride." Meanwhile, 100 percent of the online reviews written by readers of The Woods of Hitchcock have been 5 stars on both Barnes & Noble and Amazon websites. "It's the sequel to my first novel, The Soul Retrieval, although both stories stand completely on their own," said Jarvie, who will be signing both books at the Barnes & Noble in-store event.

Ann W. Jarvie has a B.A. in journalism and twenty-five years' experience as a writer in advertising and public relations agencies, both in Chicago and South Carolina. Her debut novel, The Soul Retrieval, received four literary awards, the highest possible score by Writer's Digest E-book Awards' judges and myriad positive reviews. For more information, please visit ANNWJARVIE.COM.

