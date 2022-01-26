Crowell & Moring Unveils Crowell Health Solutions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring launched a strategic consulting firm today called Crowell Health Solutions to help health care organizations and technology companies transform health care by improving patient care and health outcomes, advancing health equity, and lowering health care costs through solutions like digital health innovations and value-based health care models.

The new consulting firm is led by a trio of lawyers with senior government and health industry experience: Jodi G. Daniel, former Director of the Office of Policy in the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Troy Barsky, former Director of the Division of Technical Payment Policy at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS); and Janet C. Walker, who was the lead in-house counsel focused on value-based care at the second largest health system in the United States.

"Crowell Health Solutions is the latest expansion of our growing health care platform and reflects the significant innovation and transformation that is being advanced across the industry," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "Our new consulting firm, which offers solution-focused advice at the intersection of business and public policy, provides a valuable new dimension to the work that we have been doing in key areas such as digital health."

Crowell Health Solutions offers clients a wide scope of services in four core areas:

Strategic counseling

Policy and engagement

Coalition building

Compliance counseling

"There is a large-scale shift in investment and adoption of digital health technologies, leveraging artificial intelligence, supporting telehealth and virtual care, and engaging patients," said Daniel, who led the development of federal regulations and policies to drive the nationwide adoption of digital health. "Crowell Health Solutions partners with innovative companies to support their strategic initiatives, develop effective go-to-market strategies, and help them navigate a fast-changing, and often unclear, policy landscape by providing unparalleled insight and forward-thinking solutions based on our experience and deep understanding of policy and the market."

"We can really move the needle for clients because we are able to not only translate the technical regulations that come out of the government, but also drive specific policy changes that will ensure that the regulatory environment keeps pace with patient-focused innovations such as value-based care," said Barsky, who served in key government policy roles to drive the shift to value-based care at CMS. "One of the most important things we can do for clients is serve as a connector to other key players in the industry, build coalitions to help drive policy changes, and advise on partnerships with the government."

"There are a growing number of both established and emerging companies entering the health care sector that are challenging the existing methods of offering care by deploying new technologies that can improve not only the quality of care but the accessibility of that care," Walker said. "Crowell Health Solutions is able to provide the strategic guidance clients need to not only successfully navigate the complex web of federal and state requirements, but also to lead and set best practices for innovation."

Crowell Health Solutions is part of Crowell & Moring's comprehensive approach to provide innovative health sector clients with creative strategies and end-to-end solutions to help them achieve their business ambitions. Crowell Health Solutions works seamlessly with the firm's Health Care Group, recognized for its deep experience guiding clients from emerging growth to Fortune 100 companies in mission-critical regulatory, transactional, and litigation matters; the firm's Government Affairs practice with former congressional staffers and executive branch officials skilled at advocating for health industry clients' agendas in the legislative and executive branches; and Crowell & Moring International, the firm's global public policy and regulatory affairs affiliate that advises on health policy matters impacting innovative biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and medical device companies, particularly in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

About Crowell Health Solutions

Crowell Health Solutions is a strategic consulting firm focused on helping clients to transform health care and pursue and deliver innovative alternatives to the traditional approaches of providing and paying for health care, including through digital health, and value-based health care. The firm helps clients bring pioneering products and services to market, structure value-orientated collaborations and business arrangements, and advance policy priorities, including health equity, in the complex and rapidly evolving health care environment.

About Crowell & Moring

Crowell & Moring LLP is an international law firm with offices in the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia that represents clients in litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy, and transactional and corporate matters. The firm is internationally recognized for its representation of Fortune 500 companies in high-stakes litigation and government-facing matters, as well as its ongoing commitment to pro bono service and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

