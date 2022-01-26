AEP INCLUDED IN BLOOMBERG GENDER-EQUALITY INDEX FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) was recognized in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which highlights companies dedicated to disclosing their efforts to support gender equality through their business strategy and transparency. This is the fourth consecutive year AEP has been included in the index.

The GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that tracks the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender data reporting. Scoring is based upon five metrics: female leadership and talent pipeline; equal pay and gender pay equity; inclusive culture; anti-sexual harassment policies; and pro-women brand. AEP was included for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillars. The index includes 418 companies from 11 industries headquartered across 45 countries and regions.

"As AEP transforms into the energy company of the future, we continue to create a more inclusive, diverse work culture where our differences are valued and leveraged to better serve our customers," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We're proud to be recognized again for our efforts to advance gender equality, and we remain committed to building a more equitable future for women at our company and in our communities."

AEP is an active participant in several equality and diversity initiatives including Paradigm for Parity, the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge and the Columbus Commitment: Achieving Pay Equity. In 2021, the company also was named one of the Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Learn more about AEP's diversity, equity and inclusion strategy.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,900 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Electric Power