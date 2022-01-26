New Idaho Office Is Part of Custom Homebuilder's Strategic Growth Plan To Serve the Entire State With a One-Stop Shop for Homebuyers; $15,000 Discount on First 10 Homes Sold at Idaho Falls Location

Adair Homes Announces Opening of Idaho Falls Office New Idaho Office Is Part of Custom Homebuilder's Strategic Growth Plan To Serve the Entire State With a One-Stop Shop for Homebuyers; $15,000 Discount on First 10 Homes Sold at Idaho Falls Location

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adair Homes — a premier on-your-lot builder that specializes in high-quality, affordable custom homes in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Arizona and coming soon to Utah, today announced the opening of a new design center in Idaho Falls, Idaho . This new office enables Adair Homes to serve the entire state of Idaho while providing opportunities for local buyers looking to navigate the current housing market, supporting the expanding population and economic growth in Eastern Idaho.

To celebrate the opening, Adair is offering a $15,000 discount on the first 10 homes sold at the Idaho Falls location. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2022, at the new office, which is located at 390 Memorial Drive, Suite 1, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Several members of the local chamber of commerce will be in attendance along with key Adair team members. Following the afternoon festivities, Adair will also host a "Building 101" seminar from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the same location for those wishing to learn more about the custom homebuilding process.

Adair has been serving Boise for more than 20 years, Coeur d'Alene for seven years and Twin Falls for the past two years. Growing its custom homebuilding into Idaho Falls and Eastern Idaho allows Adair to serve the entire state. The Idaho Falls office will help grow the company's presence in Eastern Idaho, with offices already open in Caldwell, Idaho, and Twin Falls, Idaho. The new office is located in the heart of the city and is part of the revitalization efforts along the Snake River.

"Idaho Falls is a tremendous city, and we are excited by our location," Adair SVP of Strategic Growth Josh Biggs said. "People want to live in Eastern Idaho, and the area's outdoor activities and the culture are a great fit for Adair. We believe that people in Eastern Idaho are looking to build a beautiful custom home at a tremendous value, and we are looking forward to meeting that need."

Adair's new office offers a full suite of home design and financing services with a dedicated team of experienced homebuilding experts. Joining the Idaho Falls team are online home consultants Bethany Campbell, Kerry Haddan, Leigh Fox, Morgan Ranf and Tawnee Garon. Kenneth Watkins serves as the in-office home ownership counselor, and Jasmin Stiffler joins as the site's mortgage loan officer.

In a time of prolonged, unprecedented strain on the housing market, Adair Homes' mission is to help the people of Eastern Idaho improve their quality of life by streamlining the homebuilding process, offering flexibility, customization and in-house financing to their homeowners. Eastern Idaho residents can count on Adair Homes for all of their custom homebuilding needs.

This expansion ensures that Bonneville and surrounding counties — including Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Clark, Franklin, Freemont, Jefferson, Madison, Oneida, Power and Teton — have access to excellent homebuilding services, which will help the community thrive for years to come.

The new Adair Homes office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the team members can be reached via phone at 208-537-7234. For additional information about other Adair Homes design centers, please visit https://www.adairhomes.com/contact#locations .

ABOUT ADAIR HOMES

Adair Homes is a premier homebuilder in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Arizona. Founded in 1969, the company has spent more than 50 years helping thousands of families achieve their dream of owning a home. As the largest on-your-lot custom homebuilder in the West, Adair continues to provide superior customer service while helping buyers find land to build on and producing high-quality, affordable homes. Adair takes pride in making sure its customers find the perfect home that not only fits their lifestyle but also their budget. For more information, visit adairhomes.com .



