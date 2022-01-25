State Industrial Products Launches New IoT Platform StaWatch™

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- State Industrial Products, a leading chemical manufacturer and distributor of water treatment chemicals, disinfectants and other products that help customers enhance building environments and improve equipment productivity has launched StaWatch, its new IoT solution for the Institutional and Industrial markets. Its first IoT application is for cooling towers. The new technology allows State to provide customers with 24/7 remote management and monitoring of their cooling water.

stawatch (PRNewswire)

"By constantly monitoring our customers' cooling tower systems, we offer more than just our standard monthly service." Brian Limbert, COO, said. "Now our customers have an improved depth of support from our experts monitoring their mission critical equipment 24/7 and helping to avoid costly surprises at all times."

Using IoT technology, State representatives are able to monitor and control customers' cooling tower systems andchemicals as part of a Legionella control plan.. When paired with the new SuperCool™ Cooling Tower Traced Inhibitor product, this system also allows our representatives to measure corrosion inhibitor chemical levels in real time. These options ensure operational efficiency to lower water usage and sewage and electrical costs for our customers.

"Our newly developed StaWatch Cooling Tower technology, matched with our high-performing corrosion inhibitor products, brings our water treatment program offerings to the next level for our customers," said Keith Lewis, Vice President of Marketing. "With automated alerts and reporting on system status, StaWatch provides our customers regulatory and operational peace of mind and brings a whole new level of value to the forefront."

About Us

State Industrial Products has helped customers "Care for Work Environments"® since 1911. The family-owned company has been developing high-performing products and state-of-the-art dispensing equipment for over 110 years. From market-leading drain maintenance and air care programs to innovative cleaning systems, maintenance supplies and auxiliary programs, State Industrial Products offers facility management benefits that are second to none. No matter where you go in the United States, Canada or Puerto Rico, you will find State products hard at work in every industry imaginable.

