First National Bank Again Named a Best Place to Work in Western Pennsylvania One of More Than 20 Workplace Awards FNB Has Earned in Its Headquarters City

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced it has been named a 2021 Best Places to Work in Western Pennsylvania winner in the extra-large category (150 employees and up). FNB was the only bank out of more than 70 companies overall that were named to the annual ranking by the Pittsburgh Business Times.

This is FNB's tenth appearance as a Best Place to Work in Western Pennsylvania since 2011. To compile the list, Quantum, a third-party research firm specializing in employee engagement, surveyed Company employees about a variety of factors, including job satisfaction and perspectives on management and work environment.

"Our employees continue to be FNB's most important asset. They make it possible for us to provide innovative solutions and award-winning service that benefit our customers, communities and shareholders," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "The workplace awards we receive in multiple markets show we're doing everything we can to provide a culture where talent can thrive and where employees want to stay and grow a meaningful career."

The Best Places to Work award builds on more than 35 national and regional awards that FNB has earned as a leading workplace, including more than 20 in its headquarters city. FNB is one of the largest banks serving Pittsburgh, with more than 80 branches and 140 ATMs in the region.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of approximately $42 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

