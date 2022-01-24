The Sohagi Law Group's Margaret Sohagi and Nicole Gordon Recognized as 2022 Super Lawyers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi and Partner Nicole Gordon have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2022 Super Lawyers list. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team to be named a 'Super Lawyer'.

Sohagi's practice for the last 30 years has focused on assisting cities, counties, and other public agencies navigate the legal complexities of land use, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), climate change and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Sohagi provides practical legal advice, working directly with lead agency counsel, staff, and appointed elected officials. When necessary, she ardently defends lead agencies' land use approvals and environmental determinations in judicial proceedings, and frequently heads mediation teams in settlement discussions.

Last year, the Los Angeles Business Journal recognized both Sohagi and Gordon as "Inspirational Women" in the law for their representation of public agencies as well as their leadership in the business community. Additionally, the Los Angeles Daily Journal recognized the firm as a Top Boutique for its work in land use law.

Gordon advises public agencies on complex environmental and land use matters at the administrative, trial, and appellate level. She focuses her practice on complex issues and projects under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the federal and California Endangered Species Act (ESA), and Planning and Zoning Laws.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

About The Sohagi Law Group

The Sohagi Law Group handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, townships, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clients navigate existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging environmental issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas regulation.

